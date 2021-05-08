Jeff Staple changed the NK AF1 Low sneaker world once, and he might just do it again .

After captivating attention across New York City with what was once a burgeoning graphic T-shirt line in the early 2000s, Staple was approached by Nike to craft a commemorative sneaker that would pay homage to the Empire City. That sneaker — the Staple x Nike SB Dunk “Pigeon” — garnered mass appraisal, catapulting Staple into streetwear’s mainstream (where he currently sits as creative director of his self-founded label Staple Pigeon), and played a large role in shaping collectible sneaker culture into what it is today.

Staple is now headed headed into the metaverse alongside virtual sneaker platform RTFKT Studios, where the leading visionary will shift tides once more with the sale of a limited amount of sneaker NFTs.

“When I dropped the Nike Air Force 1 Pixel back in 2005, I felt slightly scared and nervous; but also … a sense that something really huge was about to happen,” Staple told HYPEBEAST. “Fast forward to 2020, when I saw what RTFKT Studios was doing in the space, I got that same exact feeling. Like man, these kids DGAF! Love that energy!”

Three unique NFTs are up for grabs. First up, listed at $500 USD, includes a virtual chromatic iteration of the Pigeon silhouette in Decentraland along with a physical version of the sneaker and will remain for-sale until supplies run out. Similarly, the "METAPIGEON MK," marked at $2021 USD, offers a digitized purple-sliver-gold rendition of the Pigeon sneaker in Decentraland as well as a physical shoe — however, only 100 editions will be available. Rounding out the digital collection, the "METAPIGEON," limited to 100 editions and priced at $1 USD, exists as a virtual robotic pigeon in Decentraland.

“Cultural game changing moments are often paired together with fear. I’ve trained myself to now run towards it rather than run away from it,” Staple continued on his game-changing entry into crypto. “I am admittedly new to this whole entire universe and space. But I felt this relationship was a perfect partnership combining the authenticity and legacy I’ve built over the last 25 years; coupled with the ground breaking innovation the RTFKT team is pushing. Can’t wait to see how this all unfolds!”