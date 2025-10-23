CAMTEC-devices available in RS Components‘ global webshop

Check out for the first modular exchangeable, web-browser programmable, industrial powersupply system plus CAMTEC inrush-current limiter series for cost-efficient electric and lighting installations in the global RS-webshop for electronic components

PFINZTAL / Karlsruhe, October 2025) CAMTEC Powersupplies‘ variably programmable laboratory power supplies on DIN-rail and inrush current limiter ESB-series are available in RS Components“ substantial global webshop as of now. RS Components offers procurement, inventory and maintenance solutions for a broad range of engineering applications globally. CAMTEC Powersupplies unique, robust devices are in stock and available immediately.

++ CPSi – CAMTEC’s new innovative, extremely robust Programmable Powersupplies made in Germany ++

CAMTEC Powersupplies“ unique CPSi-series is up to 35 times scalable, super-easy to maintain, and equipped with self-calibrating exchangeable interfaces. The programmable power supplies of the acknowledged German specialists for particularly robust capacitive loads and laboratory power supplies offer free scalability from 2000 W up to 105 kW power output – accompanied by completely flexible up- and downscaling and service by the customer himself. Due to its master-slave-master to slave systems, it connects up to 35 power supply units to form a large (DC grid) network by configuring. Thanks to the consequent yet unparalleled modular design, it is possible to scale its system precisely to the required power. This leads to lowered system and energy costs and increases sustainability. The modules even can be used as independent devices, which can then be used stand-alone or in new arrangements.

Another unique advantage of this industrial lab power supplies series, CAMTEC just presented last year, is CAMTEC CPSi’s series“ uncompromising design-to-service structure: Maintenance is uniquely easy – defect LAN interfaces can be replaced by the system operator himself. It even can be configured via web browser. In case of problems occurring, devices therefore, don’t have to go back to the service unit, but can be repaired on-site. Downtimes therefor are reduced close to zero. All this makes the CAMTEC CPS series extremely cost-efficient – especially in installations in which common power architectures would enforce massive expensive redundancies.

Precise dynamics on load changes, a PFC power factor of 0,99 percent, low EMC, and last but not least, exorbitant longevity, even under challenging operating conditions, have always been essential arguments for choosing CAMTEC Powersupply devices. The CPS series also includes many self-supervising and protection features for heat management and remote supervision of power and currency.

++ CAMTEC Inrush Current Limiters complete RS Components‘ portfolio

When it comes to solid inrush current limiters, RS Components by offering CAMTEC Powersupplies“ components from now on, also expands ist webshop“s portfolio by several proven and cost saving innovative devices. The newest, very unique CAMTEC inrush current limiter series ESB001 has just been released two years ago. Requiring the space of just one single-phase circuit breaker on the top-hat rail (i.e. 1 TE so 17.5mm), it is by far world“s smallest of its performance class. Moreover it keeps the sum of all inrush currents in the sub-distribution network extraordinarily low, which makes the network stable and fail-safe. By not having to switch on the different network areas one after the other, it allows to use simpler components in the whole electrical system. This saves up to ten percent of the total costs when planning lighting, tunnel, or industrial electrical installations.

Even more, the ESB001.LED.230VAC is optimized for traditional LED lighting in buildings, street lighting and tunnel lighting. The ESB001.24.230VAC is suitable for protecting contact fires on load relays or protecting multiplexed MUX channels from damaging inrush currents. Due to the low heat production of only 1.1 W @230Vac at 99.97 % efficiency, the ESB001 can be mounted wall-to-wall with neighbouring devices in the control cabinet. Therefor the ESB001 units show their strength wherever space in the control cabinet is very tight – like in retrofits in buildings or in street lighting. The small design also makes them suitable for displays in shop solutions, display cases at airports or in city centres. In particular, the model ESB001.24.230VAC helps to keep the sum of all inrush currents in the sub-distribution extremely low, so that costs will be saved for not having to switch on the different network areas sequentially.

The ESB001 meets the demanding industrial standards EN61010-1, EN61010-2-201 as well as the current IT standard EN62368-1. They are totally EMC-neutral and can – alike the CAMTEC ESB101 and ESB303 limiters – be used in all frequencies from the 16 2/3 Hz railway networks to 400Hz on-board networks.

++ CAMTEC and RS – a perfect match ++

All Camtec Products are developed and produced in a highly automated modern production line in the German Black Forest and sold worldwide whereever extremely robust and reliable electronic devices are needed; be it in street or railway tunnels, stations, ferris wheels or power or water plants. Oliver Walter, CEO of CAMTEC Power Supplies GmbH: „RS Webshop is a well known global sales channels, which helps us being where our customers are. It perfectly supplements our existing global sales channels of highly expertised sales offices on all five continents.“

RS is a global omnichannel engineering solutions provider. Its extensive product portfolio is complemented by innovative solutions. RS“ mission is offering a webshop and complementary services, engineered to tackle its costumers procurement, inventory and maintenance challenges, contributing to a safer working environment. To check out CAMTEC devices in the shop, you can follow this link: rs-online.com. To learn more about CAMTEC Power Supplies‘ mission and devices, click here: www.camtec-powersupplies.com/

++ CAMTEC Power Supplies GmbH ++

CAMTEC GmbH was founded in 1995 by Jürgen and Oliver Walter in Pfinztal near Karlsruhe in the German Black Forest. The company has about two dozend employees developing and manufacturing high-quality power supply units and heavy-duty power supplies – offering extraordinary long-term availability and service guarantee of at least ten years – exclusively in CAMTEC’s factory in Germany. AC/DC, DC/DC, programmable power supplies, and inrush current limiters – in all international and traction current frequencies- form the core of the broad portfolio up to the multiple range. The CAMTEC portfolio comprises devices with different case and mounting options like DIN rail, 19″ racks, open frame and wall mounting.

