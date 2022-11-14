Calmfidence Founder Nell Puetter Leadership Award

The CEO and founder of Calmfidence Academy was recognized for her exceptional contribution to the education industry.

Nell Puetter, a visionary founder and CEO of education center Calmfidence® Academy granted as a special honor the Outstanding Leadership Award at the Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai.

A certified Positive Psychology trainer and Core Transformation coach, Nell Puetter was recognized for her exceptional contribution to the education industry, particularly on the topic of Self-Leadership Inside Out, which she specializes in. Calmfidence® Academy is her education center that designs programs to help individuals achieve their goals and overcome their limitations through inner-work methods.

Nell Puetter has been teaching inner transformation to people all over the world, employing a wide range of inner-work methodologies, because of its profound, holistic, effectiveness and easy applicability to a wide range of subjects, whether at work or home.

„Learning to master self-leadership inside out is crucial because one will ultimately succeed or fail based on her or his ability to effectively navigate the inner world,“ said the leadership awardee. „And most importantly, having built a healthy relationship with the self.“

The leadership award recipient helps transform people through one-on-one sessions she offers in her boutique private coaching practice for self-leadership in her hometown in Hamburg, Germany. She also offers her expertise online via Zoom in English, German, and Russian languages.Apart from these, Nell Puetter also delivers customized workshops on self-leadership and emotional intelligence for entrepreneurs and management groups as part of her Wellbeing@Work initiative. Nell Puetter authored the book Blueprint of Core Calmfidence.

About Calmfidence® Academy

Calmfidence® Academy is an education center, founded a by Nell Puetter. As initiator, mentor, sparring partner, the company supports decision-makers, talents and entrepreneurs to flourish from the place of inner balance and emotional stability. The company passes on its knowledge of inner transformation to HR professionals, who are shaping Corporate Health in organisations through its self-leadership training courses. Additionally Calmfidence® Academy designs development programs for special groups such as young professionals, women in business and international expat communities. Know more about Calmfidence at https://www.calmfidence.eu/

Company-Contact

CALMFIDENCE

Nell Puetter

Hartungstrasse 16

20146 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 210 82 80 2

E-Mail: core@calmfidence.eu

Url: http://www.calmfidence.eu

