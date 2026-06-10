BusinessCode Takes Over Further Development of the NE:ONE Tag App within the DTAC Environment

Software company strengthens data-driven processes in logistics and air cargo

Bonn, June 10, 2026 – On behalf of the Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (IML), BusinessCode, together with additional project partners and acting as consortium lead, will take responsibility for the further development and partial redevelopment of the NE:ONE Tag App as part of the DTAC consortium. With this project, the Bonn-based software company is expanding its commitment to digital logistics solutions and contributing its expertise to the practical implementation of data-driven processes.

The NE:ONE Tag App is a key component of the NE:ONE ecosystem. It enables so-called ONE Record data to be brought directly onto the shop floor. By scanning QR codes attached to shipments, packages, ULDs, or transport equipment, relevant information can be retrieved in real time. At the same time, process steps can be initiated and documented digitally directly at the point of operation.

“For us, the key factor is ensuring that digitalization reaches the place where it creates real value – within operational processes. The NE:ONE Tag App establishes exactly this connection between data and day-to-day operations,” says Martin Schulze, CEO of BusinessCode. “We are delighted to contribute our experience to its further development and to work with our consortium partners to advance practical solutions that meet real-world requirements.”

“The future of air cargo lies in seamless, standardized, and data-driven processes. With the NE:ONE Tag App, we are creating a direct link between digital information and operational workflows on the shop floor. Working with BusinessCode enables us to rapidly transform innovative concepts into practical solutions that can be used in everyday operations,” explains Harald Sieke, Head of Center of Logistics and Mobility – Aviation Logistics at Fraunhofer IML.

The objective of the application is to reduce paper-based workflows and enable end-to-end, data-driven processes. Particularly in air cargo and complex logistics networks, the app offers significant potential to increase transparency, accelerate operations, and minimize sources of error.

The further development of the NE:ONE Tag App will also strengthen the entire NE:ONE ecosystem. BusinessCode is working closely with its partners in the DTAC consortium to continuously enhance the application and adapt it to practical industry requirements. The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and State Modernization (BMDS).

The next development phase is scheduled to begin shortly. At the same time, development activities will be conducted openly in order to ensure transparency and encourage collaboration within the community.

As the software will be made available as open source under the umbrella of the Open Logistics Foundation, it has the potential to play a significant role in helping companies transition more easily to the IATA ONE Record standard.

For more than 25 years, BusinessCode has stood for tailor-made IT solutions. Every day, more than 20,000 users in Germany and abroad work with the Bonn-based IT service provider“s software. Customer proximity and accessibility are just as characteristic as the expertise and competence of its long-standing employees.

Since 1999, logistics has been the company“s core industry. With international clients such as DHL Express, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Aramex, BusinessCode not only serves a broad customer base but has also built unique industry expertise.

At the heart of its customized IT solutions lies the in-house BCD Suite software library, the result of many years of development work. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with decades of experience and proven solutions, BusinessCode enables its customers to achieve even greater success worldwide.

Since a management buy-out in 2020, responsibility for the company has been shared by ten active employees.

Company-Contact

BusinessCode

Martin Schulze

Am Hof 28

53113 Bonn

Phone: +49 (0)228 – 33885- 211

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.business-code.de

Press

SCL – Strategy Communication Lötters

Dr. Christine Lötters

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53127 Bonn

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Url: http://www.sc-loetters.de