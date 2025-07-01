Busch Vacuum Solutions Launches COBRA DH Series for Industrial Vacuum Applications

Busch Vacuum Solutions introduces the COBRA DH series, a new generation of high-performance dry screw vacuum pumps specially designed for demanding industrial applications.

The COBRA DH series encompasses compact and intelligent screw vacuum pumps with an integrated vacuum booster. With a nominal pumping speed range of 2,700 to 6,200 m³/h, they ensure fast cycle times and low operating costs. The series is ideal for industrial applications such as coating, lithium-ion battery production, solar technology, or metallurgy.

High performance for demanding environments

COBRA DH vacuum pumps operate based on dry, contact-free screw technology that minimizes wear and extends service intervals. The advanced screw design enhances vapor and particle tolerance, which is especially beneficial in demanding processes such as coating. Additionally, the gas-tight vacuum pumps minimize the risk of contamination.

Thanks to its high pumping speed, the COBRA DH series enables fast evacuation and reduced cycle times – key factors in improving process efficiency. The vacuum pumps are equipped with a variable speed drive (VSD), which allows them to adjust their rotational speed to match the required vacuum level, reducing energy consumption. Efficient water cooling ensures uniform temperature distribution, maintaining thermal stability and supporting continuous operation even under demanding thermal loads.

Energy-efficient operation for all processes

One of the standout features of the COBRA DH vacuum pumps is their high energy efficiency. Additionally, they can be equipped with the optional energy-saving module VacBoost, which reduces their energy consumption even further. During breaks in manufacturing, the vacuum pump automatically switches to standby mode, operating at a reduced speed. This conserves energy while keeping the vacuum pump ready for a quick ramp-up when needed.

Ready for immediate use

The plug&pump concept of the COBRA DH series ensures that the vacuum pumps require no additional installation before start-up. They feature a 7″ color touch display with intuitive menu navigation, allowing for the control and monitoring of major functionalities as well as operating parameters like the current vacuum level or pumping speed.

To meet modern industrial communication standards, the vacuum pumps are Industry 4.0-ready. They support a range of interfaces, including Ethernet, with which customers can remotely control COBRA DH vacuum pumps via a web server and adapt settings like pumping speed. Digital I/Os, RS-485, and ProfiNet further allow for seamless integration of control systems.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

