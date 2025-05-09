Busch Group Presents Innovative Vacuum Solutions at Battery Show Europe 2025 in Stuttgart

From June 3 – 5, the Busch Group will be at the Battery Show Europe 2025 in Stuttgart, presenting innovative vacuum and leak detection solutions for battery manufacturing and battery recycling from their brands Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

Efficiency and safety in battery manufacturing

Pfeiffer is presenting a system solution consisting of the oil-free, energy-efficient HiScroll 46 scroll vacuum pump and the modular ASI 35 tracer gas leak detector, which was developed for integration into industrial leak detection systems. This solution is ideal for leak testing battery cell housings and enables early detection of leaks that could penetrate due to humidity – an important factor for the performance and safety of a battery. The combination of vacuum pump and leak detector guarantees fast and precise testing with high throughput, consistent quality and low operating costs in high-volume production.

Fast and precise leak detection for challenging applications

The ASM 340 is a compact helium and hydrogen leak detector designed for use in manufacturing, quality control and maintenance. It is characterized by fast response times, high sensitivity and a user-friendly interface. The ASM 340 will be demonstrated live at the Battery Show Europe. Visitors can learn about the technical features and applications of the device on site.

Comprehensive solutions for the battery industry and battery recycling

The Busch Group offers vacuum solutions for various process steps in battery production and recycling, such as mixing, drying, electrolyte filling, degassing and recycling. ATEX-compliant vacuum pumps and central vacuum systems from Busch also ensure the highest level of safety in potentially explosive areas.

Visitors to the Battery Show Europe 2025 will have the opportunity to talk to the experts from Pfeiffer and Busch in person in Hall 8 at Booth B75 and learn more about the innovative vacuum and leak detection solutions for the battery industry.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions. The gas abatement systems previously offered by centrotherm clean solutions – a former Busch Group brand – are now part of the Pfeiffer portfolio.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

