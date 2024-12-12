Busch Group Expands Presence in Romania

The Busch Group has expanded the production facility of Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions in Romania. The new premises have now been inaugurated.

The event took place at Nervia Industrial Park in Apahida, Cluj County. During the celebration, two other important milestones were also recognized: Busch Romania had its 10th anniversary and the founding of the new company Composites Busch Romania was announced. Sami Busch, Co-owner and Co-CEO, and the managing directors of the three Romanian Busch Group companies – Andrei Varga of Busch Romania, Pascal Fesneau of Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions in Romania and Ahmet Muderris as well as Marius Nedelcu of Composites Busch in Romania – cut the ribbon together to inaugurate the new premises.

„By incorporating Pfeiffer Vacuum into the Busch Group, we can now offer our customers in Romania the best solutions for all vacuum technology applications,“ explained Andrei Varga, Managing Director of Busch Romania.

Ahmet Muderris, Managing Director of Composites Busch, added: „This new facility paves the way for expanding our market presence in a competitive and qualitative manner.“

Pascal Fesneau, Managing Director of Pfeiffer Vacuum, thanked the employees saying: „We are proud of our skilled team that is eager to achieve the highest quality standards demanded by our customers.“

Among the political and business guests was Cristina Belce, Mayor of the Apahida municipality. All 135 employees who work for the Busch Group in Romania were also invited.

The modern, two-story building extension in the Nervia Industrial Park features a canteen with a terrace and rest areas for the employees. A new photovoltaic system with 1456 panels generates 10-15% of the company“s energy supply. The rest is covered by electricity from renewable energy sources.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions has been present in Romania since 2010. Busch Romania was founded in 2014. In 2018, the new Pfeiffer facility in the Nervia Industrial Park in Cluj was put into operation. In 2023, Busch and Pfeiffer merged at Group level to form the Busch Group.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

https://www.buschgroup.com/

