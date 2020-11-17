BoxPC Pro 7300 from Distec for challenging industrial applications

Powerful box PC with innovative docking connector for LVDS displays with PCAP touch and webcam

Distec GmbH – one of the leading German specialists for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – presents its powerful and fanless “BoxPC Pro 7300”. Core of the Embedded box PC is the long-term available Intel® Core™ i5-7300U processor of the 7th generation. “Our newly developed Docking Connector offers three interfaces in one connection: LVDS with backlight and two USB 2.0,” explained Thomas Schrefel, Product Manager Embedded at Distec. “This allows the simultaneous use of an LVDS display with backlight, PCAP touch and webcam applications.” The Embedded box PC offers high-computing performance and works reliably even in continuous operation with 9-24V DC-in. It is perfect for industrial applications in demanding environments, such as automation solutions, industry 4.0, digital signage, medical technology and transportation. With the label “Designed, developed and made in Germany”, Distec guarantees highest quality, reliability and long-term availability.

Variety of connections and user-friendly

A wide range of defined cables are available for connecting LVDS displays. In addition to the Docking Connector, the box PC offers a wide range of connection options: HDMI and DisplayPort for connecting monitors, two Gigabit Ethernet ports with Intel® I219V or I211AT chipset, as well as two RS232 and two RS232/422/485, which can be set via the BIOS. As usual in the industrial sector, the PC has a watchdog timer. Further connections are: four USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 and audio with line-out.

Distec supplies the Embedded box PC with a pre-installed Windows 10 IoT LTSC 2019 operating system. The Microsoft license, which is specially designed for the industrial market, guarantees worldwide use. The “BoxPC Pro 7300” offers easy installation and tool-free maintenance via knurled thumb screws that cannot be lost.

High security

To ensure cyber security, Distec equips the box PC with a wide range of security features. For Secure Boot, a TPM 2.0 chip installed on the hardware side handles drive encryption with BitLocker, for example. Distec offers optimum protection, for instance in the event of a power failure or an attempted manipulation, by creating a customized Windows 10 IoT image with activated write filter and other features.

The “BoxPC Pro 7300” is available now.

More information at:

https://www.distec.de/en/products/embedded-systems/detail/distec/boxpc-pro-7300/

About Distec

Distec GmbH is a company of the FORTEC Group, a globally operating and recognized specialist in the field of display technology and embedded computing for projects in all industries. The company, based in Germering near Munich with a plant in Hörselberg-Hainich close to Eisenach, develops, produces and markets innovative solutions and a wide range of components, TFT displays, embedded boards, systems and services. The innovative solutions from assemblies and kits to OEM products are based on hardware and software developed by Distec in its own design centre in Germering. Distec’s range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product refinements – e.g. the VacuBond® optical bonding – and assembly of monitor systems as well as the manufacture of finished products. A wide range of touch screens and the internal Touch Competence Centre enable individual touch solutions even for difficult environmental conditions. In addition, Distec GmbH has access to products, services and know-how of the large FORTEC high-tech company network. For more information, please see: https://www.distec.de/en

Products from Distec are available at:

Europe: Distec GmbH, Germering

UK and Benelux: Display Technology, Huntingdon

Turkey and Middle East: DATA DISPLAY BLM TEKNOLOJLER LTD Ti., Istanbul

North America: Apollo Display Technologies, Ronkonkoma NY

