BlueBox Systems Expands “Tradelane Intelligence” functionality with new D&D and shipment arrival planning features

Bonn, 16 July 2026 – BlueBox Systems, a specialist in real-time transparency for air and ocean cargo, is expanding its “Tradelane Intelligence” dashboard analytics to include new tools to eliminate detention and demurrage penalties and optimise shipment arrival planning.

The Tradelane Intelligence suite of data-driven analytics for international air and ocean freight tracking enables the optimisation of operational and strategic decision-making along the supply chain.

Demurrage and detention penalties cost shippers billions of dollars globally each year and account for up to 15% of the total spend on international air and ocean transportation. As carriers increase per diem penalties and restrict free time to as low as 3-5 days at many leading ports, it’s increasingly critical to mitigate, if not eliminate these charges.

With the new BlueBox D&D tracker shippers and their forwarders can eliminate these penalties once and for all. All shipments are tracked from discharge and gate out for demurrage and detention respectively with yellow warning alerts as you approach free time deadlines and red alerts if you hit them. Alerts can be customized per port and carrier and you can even enter penalty rates per carrier per period to quantify the penalty risk.

The new shipment arrival planning report shows all arriving ocean and air shipments per day for week ahead OF arrivals and per 2-hour period for day ahead AF arrivals. This enables forwarders and shippers to optimise clearance, trucking and warehouse-in planning and ensure that valuable staff and physical assets are appropriately deployed. Combined with the fact that BlueBox’ AI enabled predicted arrival times are an industry benchmark, the new analytics feature allows operators to plan their staff and asset deployments with confidence.

“With Trade Intelligence, we are creating a new level of data transparency,” explains Martin Schulze, CEO of BlueBox Systems. “Our customers receive a suite of analytical tools that help them make data rich decisions beyond the pure tracking process, based on reliable real-time data and individual priorities.”

Schulze adds: “And what’s more we don’t charge for these analytical tools. Nor do we charge platform fees or per user fees. Customers pay for tracking – sure – but we include all our Tradelane Intelligence analytics for free. It’s just a standard part of our commitment to Intelligent Visibility, to using customer data to enhance customer value”.

With this launch, BlueBox Systems further strengthens its position as a provider of intelligent data solutions for the global shipping and forwarding industries. Schulze concludes: “We’re committed to sharing the insights we see with our customers – and doing so for free. Wherever there is an opportunity to add value, we’re on it. Track with BlueBox and we’ll make your tracking data really work for you”.

About BlueBox Systems

Founded in Bonn in 2020, BlueBox Systems is a subsidiary of BusinessCode, a boutique logistics software company serving the needs of leading German multinationals for over 25 years. BlueBox Systems is the only visibility company focused principally on airfreight tracking and committed to constantly improving airfreight tracking data quality via an AI based algorithmic approach to multiple data sources. Multimodal tracking is enriched by their data partnership with leading US oceanfreight visibility provider, Vizion. Granular CO2 emissions tracking and reporting complements both modes. Bluebox“ premium data quality and cutting-edge tracking technology empowers shippers, logistics companies and supply chain platforms to harness the power of real-time data to improve productivity, enhance revenues, optimise logistics processes and gain competitive advantage.

Company-Contact

BlueBox Systems

Martin Schulze

Am Hof 28

53113 Bonn

Phone: +49 228 33885400

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.bluebox-systems.com

Press

SCL – Strategy Communication Lötters

Christine Lötters

Zur Marterkapelle 30

53127 Bonn

Phone: 0171 48 11 803

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.sc-loetters.de

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