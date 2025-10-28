BlueBox Systems and Otonomi Expand Partnership

Data-Driven Insurance Solutions Now Available Directly via the BlueBox Platform

Bonn/New York, October 28, 2025 – BlueBox Systems, a leading provider of real-time air freight tracking solutions, and Otonomi, a logistics-focused insurtech company, are expanding their collaboration. Otonomi has long relied on BlueBox Systems“ precise real-time data to monitor air freight shipments, support complex logistics planning, and detect potential supply chain disruptions at an early stage. Now, the two companies are taking their partnership to the next level: BlueBox is integrating Otonomi“s insurance services directly into its platform, making them easily accessible to customers.

Global trade disruptions remain one of the greatest challenges for international supply chains. Delays in time-critical air or sea freight shipments can lead to significant financial consequences. By combining real-time tracking data from BlueBox with Otonomi“s automated, AI-powered insurance technology, a new form of active risk management in logistics is emerging.

Users of the BlueBox platform can now access Otonomi“s „Cargo Delay Coverage“ product directly from the homepage. Based on live BlueBox tracking data and predefined parameters, the system calculates an individual delay risk within seconds-across routes, carriers, and schedules. A fully digital insurance offer is then generated automatically, without any manual handling or paperwork.

„By integrating our real-time data into the Otonomi platform, we are creating tangible added value for freight forwarders and shippers,“ said Martin Schulze, CEO of BlueBox Systems. „Our customers can not only track their shipments seamlessly but also secure themselves against financial risks caused by delays.“

„With BlueBox Systems, we’re turning real-time tracking into real-time protection. Our integrated solution transforms shipment data into instant, actionable insurance, giving logistics professionals the power to protect their business from costly supply chain disruptions,“ said Yann Barbarroux, CEO and Founder at Otonomi. „Our commercial partnership is unlocking access to unparalleled disruption risk solutions to BlueBox“s freight forwarding customers.“

The expanded partnership will be officially announced at the Transport Logistic & Air Cargo Southeast Asia in Singapore. Visitors can learn more at BlueBox Systems“ booth L26-DE05 and Otonomi“s booth D36.

In addition, Martin Schulze will give a presentation on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. on the Exhibitor Seminar Stage. The following day, he will participate in the „Logistics“ panel discussion from 10:50 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., co-organized by BVL – The Supply Chain Network. The session will explore how logistics operators, industry associations, and companies can collaborate to tackle logistics challenges, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction through cross-functional partnerships.

The partnership between BlueBox Systems and Otonomi demonstrates how data and technology can be intelligently combined to strengthen the resilience of global supply chains, transforming visibility into actionable protection.

About BlueBox Systems

BlueBox Systems, founded in Bonn in 2020 by logistics software expert BusinessCode, offers high-end solutions for freight tracking and logistics optimization.

The BlueBoxCargo solution is designed to revolutionize the way freight is tracked and managed, ensuring the smooth movement of goods by air and sea. The state-of-the-art tracking technology enables companies to harness the power of real-time data and save valuable time and money in their logistics processes through actionable insights. What used to be a black box in freight tracking becomes transparent with BlueBox Systems. With shippers knowing exactly where their shipments are at all times, they can proactively manage their logistics operations, anticipate potential delays, and mitigate risk to ultimately avoid costly disruptions and damage.

With BlueBox Systems, the future of freight tracking has begun. The company is committed to promoting efficiency, transparency and success in the global logistics landscape.

Company-Contact

BlueBox Systems

Martin Schulze

Am Hof 28

53113 Bonn

Phone: +49 228 33885400

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.bluebox-systems.com

Press

SCL – Strategy Communication Lötters

Christine Lötters

Zur Marterkapelle 30

53127 Bonn

Phone: 0171 48 11 803

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.sc-loetters.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.