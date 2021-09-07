biolitec® at the DGP Annual Meeting – ELVeS® Radial® laser system offers synergy and diversity in varicosis treatment

biolitec® presents versatile minimally invasive laser system ELVeS® Radial® at DGP at booth E1 – Live demo at Third Phlebo Start-Up Workshop on Wednesday afternoon

Jena, 7th September 2021 – As one of the world’s leading pioneers in the field of medical laser therapy, biolitec® launched the first medical 1470 nm diode laser in 2006 and the patented Radial® fiber in 2008 to optimize endoluminal laser therapy. This led to a wide variety in the selection of ELVeS® Radial® laser fibers, which in combination with the optimal wavelength of the LEONARDO® DUAL diode laser, also developed by biolitec®, covers the entire spectrum of endoluminal varicosis treatment. This means that minimally invasive varicosis therapy can be individually adapted to each patient.

At the Third Phlebo Start-Up Workshop at the DGP in Aachen on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 5, aspiring phlebologists (students in clinical semesters and in their practical year) can learn about the broad spectrum of treatment techniques in phlebology – including ELVeS® Radial® laser therapy – through hands-on exercises and live demonstrations. Register through the office of the German Society of Phlebology e.V. at anja.pielhau@ukbonn.de.

A new development in ELVeS® Radial® laser fibers is the ELVeS® Radial® 2ring Pro, which stretches tortuous veins to make them more accessible thanks to its additional channel for saline solutions. With the ELVeS® Radial® 2ring slim, superficial venous reflux in perforating veins and smaller truncal veins can be effectively treated. The ELVeS® Radial® fiber, which has proven itself over many years, is still available with two light rings as well as with one light ring to enable both classic truncal vein treatment and therapy near the crosse with planar occlusion.

Recent long-term studies prove the long-term success of vein treatment by laser therapy with a 1470 nm diode laser and a radial fiber. For example, the 20-year review by Disselhoff and der Kinderen* from the Netherlands published in July of this year in “Surgical Technology International” and the 10-year observation by a group of physicians led by Italian physician Patrizia Pavei** published last year in the “Journal of Vascular Surgery”. As an effective, cost-efficient and safe procedure, endovenous laser therapy offers stable and convincing long-term results with high patient satisfaction.

biolitec® looks forward to welcoming attendees at its booth E1 on the grounds of the DGP Annual Meeting.

* Disselhoff, B. C. V. M. and der Kinderen, D. J.: “Twenty Years” Experience with Endovenous Laser Ablation for Varicose Veins: A Critical Appraisal of the Original Procedure”, in: Surgical Technology International Vol. 39, July 2021 (online). https://surgicaltechnology.com/OpenAccess/1453-Dissellhoff-CV-FINAL-cr.pdf

** Pavei, P. et al: “Favorable long-term results of endovenous laser ablation of great and small saphenous vein incompetence with a 1470-nm laser and radial fiber”, in: Journal of Vascular Surgery: Venous and Lymphatic Disorders Vol. 9 Issue 2, June 2020, p. 352-360. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jvsv.2020.06.015

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

Company-Contact

biolitec AG

Joern Gleisner

Untere Viaduktgasse 6/9

1030 Wien

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail: info@biolitec.de

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Press

biolitec

Joern Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Str. 15

07745 Jena

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail: joern.gleisner@biolitec.com

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Bildquelle: © biolitec®