Become our Partner at the digital summit on creating a powerful collaboration experience in an Enterprise.

Press Release from: we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH

The digital summit on creating a powerful collaboration experience in an Enterprise

Berlin, May 5, 2020

Digital Business Collaboration Europe – the digital event for decision makers working on the internal digital collaboration tools and platforms. Learn, engage and discuss tech innovation in real-time with thought leaders across the globe – right from your desk. Our digital event provides you with precise insights into new business use cases, concepts, technical challenges and innovations while offering you the chance to discuss the current challenges with the practitioners.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Digital Business Collaboration Europe, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility – directly from your desk. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Digital Business Collaboration Europe will take place on June 30 – July 1, 2020 with over 250 stakeholders who are playing an active role in the digital business collaboration – 12 Live Sessions over 2 days – directly from their desks.

ScaleUp 360° Digital Business Collaboration Europe – Key Topics:

-How to keep access to employee´s knowledge while they are remote?

-Making the most of the tools we have to support the business in difficult times

-Preparing digital, especially cloud and mobile, for remote collaboration

-Creating a holistic approach to collaboration-How to leverage your users´ need and reflect them on digital tools for more collaborative work

-Co-Creating a Collaborative Culture

-Increasing organizational productivity through your Digital Workplace, and Content Strategy

-How to increase the digital maturity of your company and enable employees to collaborate effectively?

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the virtual Event for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers.

About we.CONECT:

we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities &sup porting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge sessions, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on internal communication, collaboration, intranets: www.scale-up-360.com

ScaleUp 360° is the digital event series brought to you by we.CONECT Global Leaders. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a young, owner-managed, medium-sized company from the heart of Berlin. We are proud of our independence which allows us to sustainably provide our services to our customers on the market. We operate at the heart of the global knowledge-, information- & technology communities. We serve customers from all industries & sectors, in Germany, Europe & globally.

