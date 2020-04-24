Become a partner of our digital event ScaleUp 360° Sensor & Radar Systems Europe

How can you promote your thought-leadership in front of 250+ sensor fusion & LIDAR experts?

The Digital Summit on the latest advances and technologies of Sensor Fusion – Camera, Radar and LiDAR in ADAS & High Level Autonomous Driving.

Berlin, April 24, 2020

From Sensor Fusion of Camera, Radar & LiDAR in ADAS for safe Navigation and Collision Avoidance to real-time Perception Data & much more. ScaleUp 360° Sensor & Radar Systems Europe will give you the chance to engage over 2 days with over 250 experts and industry leaders online. Our digital event provides you with precise insights into the challenges and solutions in developing and integrating latest sensor fusion hardware and software approaches for ADAS & Level 4+5 automation.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Sensor & Radar Systems Europe, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility – directly from your desk. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Sensor & Radar Systems Europe will take place on October 14-15, 2020 with over 250 sensor fusion, camera, radar & LiDAR technologies experts joining 12 webinars over 2 days – directly from their desks.

ScaleUp 360° Sensor & Radar Systems Europe – Key Topics:

-Development & Integration of Visual Processing & Imaging Systems for ADAS & Autonomous Driving

-Sensor Fusion of Camera, Radar & LiDAR in ADAS for safe Navigation and Collision Avoidance

-Sensor Fusion of Camera, Radar & LiDAR & real-time Perception Data

-Benchmarks and Challenges for Multi Sensor-related Perception (Object Detection, Lane detection, Semantic Segmentation)

-Mastering the Complexity of Urban & Edge Case Scenarios with Multi Sensor Fusion Technologies

-Continuous Evaluation, Verification & Validation Approaches on Sensor fusion, Radar, LiDAR and perception

-Virtual & Real-World Validation of Sensor Systems & Sensor Data

-Efficient Range View Representation of LiDAR Data for Perception

-Soft-Prototyping Camera, Radar & LiDAR Designs for Autonomous Driving

-Classical vs. Machine Learning-embedded Sensor Fusion – How to Move to a Combined Approach?

-Security and Safety implications of emerging in-vehicle Sensor Fusion for ADAS & Autonomous Driving capabilities

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the webinars for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers.

About we.CONECT:

we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge webinars, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on automotive, manufacturing, IT & DevOps, IoT, finance & legal, marketing & communication topics: www.scale-up-360.com

Your contact person for more information on our digital event:

Elise Orhan

Marketing Director, Manufacturing & Industry of Things World Events

we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999

P: +49 30 52 10 70 3 – 84 | E: elise.orhan@we-conect.com

ScaleUp 360° is the digital event series brought to you by we.CONECT Global Leaders. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a young, owner-managed, medium-sized company from the heart of Berlin. We are proud of our independence which allows us to sustainably provide our services to our customers on the market. We operate at the heart of the global knowledge-, information- & technology communities. We serve customers from all industries & sectors, in Germany, Europe & globally.

