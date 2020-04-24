Become a partner of our digital event ScaleUp 360° Pharma MES Europe

How can you promote your thought-leadership in front of 250+ MES systems experts?

Welcome to ScaleUp 360° Pharma MES Europe – the digital summit for pharma & biotech manufacturing decision makers. Join us live and experience real world concepts and end user case studies on how to move from monolithic digitalization initiatives to a holistic manufacturing intelligence strategy through MES.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Pharma MES Europe, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility – directly from your desk. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Pharma MES Europe will take place on June 30 – July 01, 2020 with over 150+ MES experts joining the digital summit for pharma & biotech manufacturing decision makers.

Here are the key topics for 2020:

1. Defining a MES deployment roadmap and getting everyone on the shop floor on the same page for a successful implementation.

2. Mastering regulatory compliance and preventing data integrity issues with incorporated ALCOA+ functionalities through MES.

3. Finding the right MES Delivery Model and venturing into MES-as-a-Serivce and defining the advantages of edge, hybrid and cloud solutions for effective and secure manufacturing data.

4. Managing and overseeing quality information in real time to reduce errors and paperwork, resulting in “First Time Right” manufacturing practices and faster product release.

5. Lean manufacturing to provide real time overview on KPI”s and performance for shorter release times, increased production capacity and multiple batch/shift production and inventory management.

6. E2E data integration with adjacent systems and establishing a seamless flow of data between the shopfloor, MES and ERP.

7. Benchmarking digital manufacturing strategies and defining roadmaps and business case towards Pharma 4.0.

8. Aligning IIoT Applications and MES approaches and evaluating next steps towards technical and organizational synergies.

9. MES updates, migration & standardization and entire life cycle management of new & legacy of existing solutions.

10. Combining MES with dynamic EBRs to bring value beyond digitized paper based workflows and improved batch recording to achieve review by exception.

11. Defining manufacturing control strategies and considerations for how to approach a manufacturing control strategy implementation with MES.

12 . Exploring MES Designs for advanced data analytics and machine learning in the digital factory.

More information:

https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/pharma-mes-europe/

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the webinars for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers: https://youtu.be/ioBW6LmL_2w

The digital event series ScaleUp 360° is a product of we.CONECT. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing digital business information, senior level B2B events, business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges. Leveraging our expertise and strong relationships with key experts across the globe, we create events, content and communities that deliver mindblowing ideas, innovations & opportunities to make your business growth.

