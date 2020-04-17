Become a partner of our digital event ScaleUp 360° Industry of Things USA 2020

How can you promote your thought-leadership in front of 250+ cross-industrial IIoT decision-makers?

The digital get-together of the Industrial IoT scene

Berlin, April 17, 2020

From establishing the Digital Factory, to AI & Machine Learning, Edge Computing vs. Cloud, Digital Twins to building new business models with IoT. ScaleUp 360° Industry of Things USA will give you the change to engage over 2 days with over 250 cross-industrial IIoT decision-makers. Our digital event provides you with precise insights to build technologies & business strategies for a scalable, secure and efficient IoT.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Industry of Things World USA, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility – directly from your desk. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Industry of Things USA will take place on September 08-09, 2020 with over 250 stakeholders who are playing an active role in Industrial IoT scene joining 12 webinars over 2 days – directly from their desks.

ScaleUp 360° Industry of Things USA – Key Topics:

-Establishing the Digital Factory – How to automate factory processes with IoT, robotics, Big Data and AI to drive productivity and lower costs?

-AI & Machine Learning – How do cases of applied AI technologies and software to manufacturing processes look like?

-Manufacturing in the Digital Twin Scenario – How can the use of AI based Digital Twins boost asset efficiency and reliability?

-Building business models with IoT – How to turn data from software & devices into disruptive revenue models?

-Augmented Reality & Remote Service – What are scenarios for production equipment maintenance through remote guidance?

-Refurbish your factory equipment – What are cost effective ways to upgrade existing equipment and legacy systems to make them IoT ready?

-Pushing your plant to the limit – How to use IIoT to improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and Manufacturing Yield?

-Edge Computing vs. Cloud – What are frameworks for early identification of issues and how can machine learning techniques from edge to cloud prevent system failures and shutdowns?

-Operational Technology & IoT – How can Predictive Maintenance tools prevent asset failure and quality issues?

-Industrial IoT Data Strategy – What are successful approaches to create a data strategy roadmap and how to turn IIoT Data into a competitive advantage?

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the webinars for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers: https://youtu.be/ioBW6LmL_2w

About we.CONECT:

we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge webinars, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on automotive, manufacturing, IT & DevOps, IoT, finance & legal, marketing & communication topics: www.scale-up-360.com

Your contact person for more information on our digital event:

Elise Orhan

Marketing Director, Manufacturing & Industry of Things World Events

we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999

P: +49 30 52 10 70 3 – 84 | E: elise.orhan@we-conect.com

ScaleUp 360° is the digital event series brought to you by we.CONECT Global Leaders. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a young, owner-managed, medium-sized company from the heart of Berlin. We are proud of our independence which allows us to sustainably provide our services to our customers on the market. We operate at the heart of the global knowledge-, information- & technology communities. We serve customers from all industries & sectors, in Germany, Europe & globally.

