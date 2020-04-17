Become a partner of our digital event ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems Europe

How can you promote your thought-leadership in front of 250+ imaging systems experts?

Press Release from: we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH

The digital summit for Imaging Systems, Object Detection & Computer Vision experts in the vehicle ADAS & Level 4+5 automation scene

Berlin, April 17, 2020

From leveraging sensor hardware to Sensor Fusion Technology, Edge Computing, Training & Validation to Image processing and Computer Vision. ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems will give you the change to engage over 2 days with over 250 stakeholders involved in the development of Imaging Systems, Object Detection & Computer Vision, incl. sensor hardware & software, image & sensor data processing, Radar & LiDAR in ADAS & the Level 4+5 automation scene. Our digital event provides you with precise insights to learn, engage and discuss automotive tech innovation in real-time with thought leaders across the globe.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility – directly from your desk. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems will take place on September 09-10, 2020 with over 250 imaging systems experts developing level 4+5 automated vehicles joining 12 webinars over 2 days – directly from their desks.

More information:

https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/automotive-imaging/

ScaleUp 360° Automotive Imaging Systems – Key Topics:

-Image processing and Computer Vision – What to expect from this liaison?

-Leveraging sensor hardware – How to overcome challenges in lidar, radar and camera sensor development?

-Training & Validation – How to implement computer vision algorithms for object detection?

-Sensor Fusion Technology – How to merge sensors to perceive the whole environment around the vehicle?

-Getting a clearer image – What are tools to overcome design and image quality challenges for camera sensors?

-AI and ground truth data – How to train and validate computer vision models for object detection?

-In-cabin sensing – How intelligent driver monitoring sensors improve autonomous vehicle safety

-Putting perception on the map – How to combine sensor technology with HD mapping to deliver high quality data?

-How can the use of edge computing lead to a much faster perception by automated vehicles?

-How can virtual testing & validation of imaging systems & computer vision approaches accelerate autonomous vehicle development?

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the webinars for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers: https://youtu.be/ioBW6LmL_2w

About we.CONECT:

we.CONECT Global Leaders is a leading business information company, developing and providing virtual business conferences, senior level B2B live events, digital business communities & supporting event technology at the interface between real live business, digital transformation & future technologies & challenges.

SCALEUP 360° brings together established industry experts, global thought leaders and senior executives from the world”s leading intelligent businesses to digital gatherings packed with cutting-edge webinars, presentations and networking opportunities. Interact with fellow attendees, chat to presenters and take home valuable resources without leaving your desk. Find out more about our 100+ online events focusing on automotive, manufacturing, IT & DevOps, IoT, finance & legal, marketing & communication topics: www.scale-up-360.com

Your contact person for more information on our digital event:

Elise Orhan

Marketing Director, Manufacturing & Industry of Things World Events

we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH | Reichenberger Str. 124 | 10999

P: +49 30 52 10 70 3 – 84 | E: elise.orhan@we-conect.com

ScaleUp 360° is the digital event series brought to you by we.CONECT Global Leaders. we.CONECT Global Leaders is a young, owner-managed, medium-sized company from the heart of Berlin. We are proud of our independence which allows us to sustainably provide our services to our customers on the market. We operate at the heart of the global knowledge-, information- & technology communities. We serve customers from all industries & sectors, in Germany, Europe & globally.

Contact

we.CONECT Global Leaders GmbH

Elise Orhan

Reichenberger Str. 124

10999 Berlin

Phone: +4930521070384

E-Mail: marketing@we-conect.com

Url: https://www.we-conect.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.