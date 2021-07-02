ATOSS uplisted to the SDAX

Sustainable growth strategy confirmed

Munich, 02.07.2021 Starting Juli 1, ATOSS Software AG advanced to the SDAX small cap segment. ATOSS shares (ISIN DE0005104400) have been listed on the stock market since March 21, 2000. Impressing with consistent excellent performance in recent years, the shares have substantially exceeded key indices such as the SDAX and the DAX subsector Software Performance Index.

The Munich-based workforce management specialist has also been highly successful in navigating the coronavirus pandemic, setting new records for sales and earnings in financial year 2020 for the 15th time in a row. The company continues to pursue its strategic growth course – even in economically uncertain times.

“We are absolutely delighted with the SDAX uplisting. This shows that our company is well positioned, also in challenging times. At the same time, this listing is a gratifying confirmation of our national and international growth strategy and allows us to access an additional range of investors,” as ATOSS CEO Andreas F. J. Obereder underlined. He founded the company in 1987, pursuing the vision of shaping and designing the transformation of the world of work for the benefit of companies, employees and society.

Since the initial listing, the workforce management company has consistently achieved sustained success and is meanwhile serving more than 10,000 customers worldwide. Germany”s respected newspaper DIE WELT recently ranked ATOSS as one of the international key players shaping and organizing the world of work in the 21st Century.

ATOSS Software AG is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether conventional time management, mobile apps, detailed workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning, ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the very highest level of functionality, browser-based high-end technology and platform independence. With more than 10,000 customers in 52 countries, ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, Coca-Cola, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, HUK-COBURG, Klinikum Leverkusen, Lufthansa, MEYER WERFT, Schmitz Cargobull, SIXT SE, thyssenkrupp Packaging Steel and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com

