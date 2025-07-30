Asahi Kasei to supply 1MW-class alkaline-water electrolyzer to hydrogen project in Finland

Düsseldorf, Germany, Tokyo, and Novi, Michigan – July 30, 2025 – Diversified global manufacturer Asahi Kasei will supply its Aqualyzer™-C3 containerized 1 MW-class alkaline-water electrolyzer to the Central Finland Mobility Foundation (Cefmof). The system will play an essential role in Central Finland“s hydrogen production and contribute to the region“s decarbonization efforts. Full operation is expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

Having launched its chlor-alkali electrolysis business in 1975, Asahi Kasei leveraged its technology and expertise to develop water electrolysis systems for hydrogen production. In 2020, the company installed its large-scale 10 MW-class Aqualyzer™ electrolyzer at the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field (FH2R) in Namie, Futaba, Fukushima, Japan. Following the success of the FH2R project, Aqualyzer™-C3 was added to its portfolio in 2024 as a small-scale, containerized system in the range of 1 to 7.5 MW. This allows Asahi Kasei to meet emerging diversified needs of customers across the entire hydrogen market, with significant growth expected. Cefmof is a foundation that accelerates the development of sustainable mobility and urban planning by harnessing green hydrogen – particularly in ways that are tangible and visible in people“s everyday lives. It was established by the City of Jyväskylä, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team, and the Toyota Mobility Foundation. The foundation supports projects such as hydrogen-powered transport and related infrastructure. Cefmof plans to use fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen buses, serving as a case model for the potential of hydrogen utilization in cold climates and the mobility industry.

Easy scalability to meet growing demand

For the reliable and efficient supply of hydrogen, Cefmof chose Asahi Kasei“s container-type Aqualyzer™-C3 with a capacity of 1 MW. The installation in Jyväskylä is expected to commence towards the end of 2025, aiming for full-scale operation in the first half of 2026. The system will be able to produce enough hydrogen in an hour to refill approximately three fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). The containerized modular design allows for gradual expansion of production capacity through the connection of additional units, allowing for flexibility in meeting future increases in hydrogen demand.

„With this project, our hydrogen-related business has moved fully into the commercialization phase,“ noted Kenji Takeda, Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei responsible for Business Development of its Green Solution Project. „We will work with our partners to demonstrate the reliability of our alkaline water electrolysis system through installation in extreme cold-climate environments and contribute to the decarbonization of the Central Finland region. We are proud to be a one-stop supplier providing support from installation to hydrogen production operations.“

„This project will be a key part of the emerging green hydrogen ecosystem in Central Finland and highlights Cefmof“s long-term commitment to building a carbon neutral future in the region,“ says Haruka Arai, Executive Director of Cefmof. „This development supports the practical realisation of a functioning hydrogen refueling infrastructure in Jyväskylä.“ As part of its medium-term management plan, Asahi Kasei positions its hydrogen-related business as an area of Growth Potential and is making investments toward full-scale commercialization. By leveraging intangible assets such as the customer base and technologies that have been cultivated through its existing chlor-alkali business using ion-exchange membranes, the company is steadily advancing initiatives, including collaborations with a variety of partners.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/ Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

