Asahi Kasei successfully demonstrates biomethane production with high yield and high purity using biogas from organic waste

Launching concerted effort for global licensing

Düsseldorf, Germany, Tokyo, and Novi, Michigan – August 5, 2025 – Diversified global manufacturer Asahi Kasei has successfully completed a demonstration trial of an innovative biogas purification system using zeolites in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, Japan. Begun in February 2025, the trial achieved biomethane production with yield of up to 99.5% or more and purity of 97% or more. With such exceptional performance in both yield and purity, the system holds promise for the cost-effective production and utilization of biogas and biomethane across industries. Targeting commercialization in 2027, Asahi Kasei has launched full-fledged activity to license the technology to partners worldwide.

As the use of renewable energy accelerates around the world, biomethane derived from biogas is attracting attention as a sustainable energy source. As of November 2024, 159 countries have signed the Global Methane Pledge, affirming their commitment to reducing methane emissions. Because biomethane can utilize existing natural gas infrastructure, it provides a unique opportunity to establish a circular economy that reduces waste while obtaining usable energy. Particularly in Europe, the demand for utilization in gas pipelines and conversion to bio-compressed natural gas (bio-CNG) is growing. In India, biogas is being promoted as part of a national policy to address waste disposal and energy supply issues associated with rapid urbanization. It is also used as a substitute for natural gas in the United States. Asahi Kasei has a long track record in catalyst development and gas separation technologies. Based on this technological foundation, the company has developed a system that separates CO2 and methane from biogas using the optimum combination of a special pressure vacuum swing adsorption (PVSA) process technology and a novel zeolite as an adsorbent. This unique configuration removes CO2 from biogas to obtain biomethane with high purity and high yield. A zeolite is a crystalline aluminosilicate having regular pores and cavities controlled on the order of angstroms (ten-millionths of a millimeter) with a specific surface area of several hundred square meters per gram.

Commercialization planned for 2027

To verify the performance and operational stability of this system under actual operating conditions, Asahi Kasei has conducted a demonstration trial using a portion of biogas generated from sewage sludge at the Kojima Sewage Treatment Plant in Kurashiki City, Okayama Prefecture, since February 2025. In the purification of biomethane, there tends to be a trade-off between high purity and high yield; achieving both together has been a significant technical challenge. The first course of this demonstration was performed with continuous operation for a period of one month. The biomethane obtained was confirmed to be over 97% pure, suitable for use as fuel by feeding into a natural gas pipeline injection or as CNG. A high yield of over 99.5% was also confirmed, indicating successful achievement of both high purity and high yield performance. „We“re beginning to have concrete discussions with potential licensees around the world,“ commented Kazuya Noda, Senior General Manager of Asahi Kasei“s Material Business Research & Development. „After commercial-scale pilot studies, we plan market launch in 2027.“

Asahi Kasei aims to achieve a better future for people and the Earth by creating intangible assets and providing value through R&D with a vision of „Where transforming tomorrow begins.“

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes and Material.

For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei