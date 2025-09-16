Asahi Kasei starts European sales activities of new R-Series of Asaclean™ purging compounds

Further optimizing time-, cost-, and material efficiency for plastics processing companies

DUESSELDORF, Germany – September 16, 2025 – Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei has started European sales activities of the Asaclean™ R-Series, the newest addition to the company“s family of purging compounds for plastics processing equipment. The new series achieves an outstanding cleaning performance while requiring significantly less rinsing material after the purging process, contributing to time-, cost- and material-optimization in the plastics processing industry.

Cleaning the equipment after processing plastics in an efficient and cost-effective manner is a major challenge for many companies. Asahi Kasei“s Asaclean™ is a key player in commercial purging compounds. Asaclean™ is optimized for injection molding, extrusion, film and sheet, blow-molding, and blown-film applications. Its benefits include faster changeovers/reduced downtime, effective removal of color/carbon contamination, reduced screw-pulls, lower scrap/reject rate, increased productivity, and greater cost savings. Aiming at further increasing material- and cost-efficiency Asahi Kasei has developed the new Asaclean™ R-Series, consisting of three grades. The universal grade RU, the time-optimized RX grade, and the RE grade, which is optimized for a quick and efficient material changeover.

Asahi Kasei will present its new Asaclean™ R-Series at K 2025, the world’s No. 1 trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry in Düsseldorf from October 8-15, 2025 (Hall 8a, Booth E23).

About Asaclean

Since its launch in 1990, Asaclean™ has been used in a wide range of fields, including the automotive and packaging materials industries, in more than 77 countries around the world. In addition to its powerful cleaning power, which utilizes polymer characteristics and resin compatibility technology, its unique formulation and production technologies enable low adhesion to metal parts such as screws and dies inside molding machines. These features help keep the interior of molding machines clean, enabling smooth transitions to the next molding process and contributing to manufacturing efficiency. Additionally, it not only resolves customers‘ cleaning issues such as foreign object contamination but also contributes to cost reduction and waste reduction. Asaclean ™ Grade selection guide: https://simulation.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asaclean/en/grade-guide/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Press Contact:

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97, 61348 Bad Homburg/Germany

Tel: +49 (0) 6172/ 27159 – 12

h.kuell@financial-relations.de

