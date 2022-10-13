Asahi Kasei Pharma to Sponsor Research for Drug Discovery Research and Technology

Open Innovation 2023

Düsseldorf, New York and Tokyo, 13 October 2022 – Asahi Kasei Pharma, subsidiary of diversified Japanese multinational company Asahi Kasei, is publicly calling for new proposals for drug development research as part of its efforts for open innovation to promote pharmaceutical research and development through enhanced cooperation with universities, research institutes and enterprises around the world. The application period begins at 5:00 a.m. GMT on January 5, 2023, and ends at 8:00 a.m. GMT on February 28, 2023.

further strengthen and enhance global licensing and alliance-building activities and has since funded around 5 proposals per year on average with a total of over 20 funded proposals for state-of-the-art pharmaceutical drug developments as well as collected a wealth of creative new ideas. The Open Innovation team is seeking to fund innovative proposals from researchers around the world for up to US$200,000 per year, per project for this upcoming round in 2023. Asahi Kasei Pharma will then pursue joint research opportunities with the drug discovery researchers together with their parent institutions in hopes to create new innovative drugs for diseases that currently have unmet needs or pioneer new platform technologies for drug discovery. Asahi Kasei Pharma has demonstrated a successful track record in developing new drugs in the realms of autoimmune, renal, neurological, and bone disease, so the organization can provide the greatest contribution from correlating research areas and subjects.

„Asahi Kasei Pharma believes that nobody should have to give up what they would like to do because of illness,“ said Osamu Matsuzaki, Primary Executive Officer and Head of R&D and Business Development at Asahi Kasei Pharma. „We believe great science comes from working together, and we are excited for the opportunity to accomplish this mission with researchers all over the world.“

Open Innovation works to establish research collaborations related to innovative drug targets and candidate drug compounds up to the preclinical stage as well as advanced drug discovery technologies. Advancements in exploring a new mechanism of action for treating refractory autoimmune disease is one of the most promising outcomes of the research so far, with many more on the horizon. Asahi Kasei believes that these continued efforts to advance drug discovery and research technology will further contribute to life and living for people around the world.

Outline of the call for proposals

Target applicants:

Researchers at universities, research institutes, and enterprises outside Japan

(researchers based in Japan should refer to the Japanese website)

Research areas and subjects:

1.Autoimmune disease – new drug candidates and new drug development technologies

2.Renal disease – new drug candidates and new drug development technologies

3.Pain and neurodegenerative disease – new drug candidates and new drug development technologies

4.Bone disease – new drug candidates

5.Platform technologies for drug discovery – drug formulation, analysis methods and organic synthesis

Funding:

Up to US$200,000 per year for each selected proposal

Research period:

1-3 years (milestones will be set for each year, and the content of the research will be reviewed as needed based on the research results)

Submissions will be assessed with respect to their potential as concepts for collaborative research and fostering of research. Further information is available on Asahi Kasei Pharma“s Open Innovation website.

About Asahi Kasei Pharma

In accordance with the mission, „to sincerely care for each individual life and solve their unmet medical needs with a wealth of ideas and solid science,“ Asahi Kasei Pharma operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic businesses in the Health Care Sector of the Asahi Kasei Group. Asahi Kasei Pharma has developed numerous innovative drugs in the fields of immunology, neurology, critical care, musculoskeletal disorders, and other rare diseases, contributing to society by providing highly innovative medications to patients who suffer from diseases with previously unmet needs.

To learn more, visit https://www.asahikasei-pharma.co.jp/en/

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Materials sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

North America Media Inquiries

ATTN: Jonathan Todd

Asahi Kasei America, Inc.

info@ak-america.com

https://www.asahi-kasei.com

Europe Media Inquiries

ATTN: Sebastian Schmidt

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

AKEU-Info@asahi-kasei.eu

http://www.asahi-kasei.eu

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business sectors. The Material sector encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes sector provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care sector includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 18.9 billion euros (2,461 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022).

Asahi Kasei is „Creating for Tomorrow“ with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit

www.asahi-kasei.eu, www.asahi-kasei.com and https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail: Sebastian.Schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei