Asahi Kasei Elevates Critical Care Solutions with FDA Approval of ZOLL“s Zenix Monitor/Defibrillator

Chelmsford, MA; Novi, MI; Düsseldorf, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan – October 9, 2025 – Asahi Kasei, a global provider of healthcare technology and pharmaceutical solutions, has advanced its suite of critical care products through premarket approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ZOLL“s Zenix® monitor/defibrillator. The Zenix device is the culmination of years of user feedback and is ZOLL“s most clinically advanced, user-friendly professional monitor/defibrillator. Asahi Kasei“s critical care lineup under ZOLL® is a key growth driver supporting long-term corporate development.

The Zenix monitor/defibrillator is designed for use in EMS and hospital settings. It features a large, durable touchscreen and functionality to automate workflows. Users can dynamically customize the device with real-time adjustments that make it easy to use in critical moments. The device also features ZOLL“s Real BVM Help® and exclusive Real CPR Help® technology. ZOLL has been a major source of growth for Asahi Kasei“s Healthcare sector, driving a fivefold increase in net sales and a sevenfold rise in operating income since the company joined the Asahi Kasei Group in 2012. In its medium-term management plan, Asahi Kasei has indicated it will capitalize on this steady growth by introducing new products while maintaining market competitiveness. The Zenix monitor/defibrillator is a prime example of how the company delivers high-value products based on a sophisticated understanding of customer needs.

„The approval of Zenix reflects our strategic, long-term focus on growth through high-value, solution-based technologies. This device has been designed with an understanding of customer needs, and we expect it will be well-received by customers and healthcare professionals,“ commented Ken Shinomiya, Leader of the Healthcare Sector at Asahi Kasei. „This innovation expands our critical care portfolio and offers healthcare providers an excellent tool to tackle their key challenges. We will stay competitive and reinforce our commitment to long-term profitable growth through these innovations.“ The Zenix monitor/defibrillator is available now to customers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, call 800.348.9011 or visit www.zoll.com/zenix For information on Asahi Kasei“s critical care division, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/services_products/health_care/ – tab-03.

About ZOLL

ZOLL, an Asahi Kasei company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and cardiac monitoring, circulation enhancement and CPR feedback, supersaturated oxygen therapy, data management, ventilation, therapeutic temperature management, and sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, improve patient outcomes in critical cardiopulmonary conditions. For more information, visit www.zoll.com

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Press Contact:

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97, 61348 Bad Homburg/Germany

Tel: +49 (0) 6172/ 27159 – 12

Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei