Asahi Kasei Begins Installation of Containerized Alkaline-Water Electrolyzer at Finland“s First Commercial Hydrogen Refueling Station

TOKYO – March 12, 2026 – Asahi Kasei, a diversified global company, has started the installation of an Aqualyzer™-C3 containerized 1 MW-class alkaline-water electrolyzer at Finland“s first commercial hydrogen refueling station in Jyväskylä. This development marks the start of the project“s next phase and an important milestone in Europe“s hydrogen ecosystem.

In July 2025, Asahi Kasei announced that it would supply its Aqualyzer™-C3 electrolyzer to the Central Finland Mobility Foundation (Cefmof). Using hydrogen produced by the Aqualyzer™-C3, Cefmof plans to expand support for local hydrogen-powered transportation (such as fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen buses). The project will serve as a case model for the potential of hydrogen utilization in cold climates and the mobility industry. The electrolyzer will be operated by Cefmof Hydrogen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cefmof, and operations are scheduled to start in the summer of 2026. The system will produce 400kg of hydrogen per day, enough to refill approximately 3 fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) per hour.

Kenji Takeda, Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei responsible for Business Development of the company“s Green Solution Project, commented, „We are delighted that the installation of the hydrogen production plant in Jyväskylä is now moving into the implementation phase. This milestone advances our decarbonization efforts and supports the development of the hydrogen ecosystem in Central Finland. It furthermore represents a significant step in demonstrating the reliability and scalability of Asahi Kasei“s water electrolysis technology.“ „This marks a significant milestone, as only a limited number of hydrogen production facilities are currently in operation in Finland. Cefmof Hydrogen Ltd. is among the first operators in Finland to deploy a containerized alkaline water electrolysis system of this scale for hydrogen production,“ says Lauri Perämäki, Deputy Member of the Board of Cefmof Hydrogen Ltd.

With over 50 years of experience in large-scale industrial chlor-alkali electrolysis, Asahi Kasei is applying its extensive material and system expertise to hydrogen production. The company is pursuing a multi-modular approach, connecting several 10 MW-class Aqualyzer™ pressurized alkaline water electrolyzers. Ongoing pilot projects in Fukushima and Kawasaki demonstrated the technology’s high reliability and efficiency under real operating conditions with fluctuating energy supplies from renewable sources. In 2024, Asahi Kasei added Aqualyzer™-C3 electrolyzers in the range of 1-7.5 MW to its portfolio. This allows the company to meet the emerging diversified needs of customers across the entire hydrogen market, from small-scale to large-scale projects.

To learn more about Asahi Kasei“s Aqualyzer™, visit https://ak-green-solution.com/en/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/

About Cefmof Hydrogen Ltd.

Cefmof Hydrogen Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Finland Mobility Foundation. The company“s mission is to develop and operate hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and to promote the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy solution in cooperation with public and private stakeholders. Cefmof Hydrogen Ltd. operates Finland“s first hydrogen refuelling station in Jyväskylä. More information: https://cefmofhydrogen.com/en/

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei