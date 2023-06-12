Asahi Kasei and Mitsui to Establish Supply and Procurement Systems for Biomethanol

Düsseldorf and New York, 12 June 2023 – Asahi Kasei Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will establish a supply and procurement scheme for bio-methanol produced in the United States. Through this scheme, Asahi Kasei plans to use the bio-methanol procured from Mitsui to produce in Japan engineering plastics with a lower carbon footprint than existing products.

Today, companies in Japan are increasingly stepping up their efforts to reduce GHG emissions throughout their product supply chains, including raw material-derived greenhouse gases, known as Scope 3 emissions, in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, as advocated by the Japanese government. In this context, Asahi Kasei is working to reduce GHG emissions by manufacturing various engineering plastics, such as TENAC™, a polyacetal (POM) resin, using biomass-based materials with low GHG emissions. Asahi Kasei and Mitsui are working together to find solutions to various issues related to material procurement.

In the United States, Mitsui procures RNG (renewable natural gas) generated from municipal waste landfills in the form of biogas and uses it in the mass balance approach*2 to produce bio-methanol at Fairway Methanol, a local joint venture. Asahi Kasei and Mitsui have acquired the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS certification) for their supply chains in order to prove the raw material“s sustainability features for use in final products. This will enable Asahi Kasei to procure bio-methanol manufactured by Mitsui, and to sell various types of engineering plastics which contain the correct amount of biomass raw material allocated under the mass balance approach.

The Asahi Kasei Group aims to contribute to a carbon-neutral and sustainable world under its slogan of „Care for Earth“ by focusing on initiatives such as the use of biomass raw materials, recycled raw materials, and renewable energy. The company strives to meet the expectations of its customers and society by further advancing the provision of products and services with such sustainable characteristics while deepening collaboration with other companies based on its medium-term management plan for fiscal 2024, under the theme of „Be a Trailblazer“. Mitsui is striving to reduce the Scope 3 GHG emissions of its customers by using the expertise, knowledge, and products of a variety of its businesses, including the provision of low-carbon methanol, such as bio-methanol, and to contribute to the sustainable development of all society.

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Materials sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company Contact Europe

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

E-mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business sectors. The Material sector encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes sector provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care sector includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 46,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 20 billion euros (2.726 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2022 (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023).

Asahi Kasei is „Creating for Tomorrow“ with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit

www.asahi-kasei.eu, www.asahi-kasei.com and https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei