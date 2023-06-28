ARIES Embedded Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program

Expanded Ecosystem Serves Customers with Optimized Support and Accelerated Time-to-Market

ARIES Embedded, specialist in embedded services and products, proudly announced that they have joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to further enhance service and support for their customers. „As an ST Authorized Partner, we bundle our knowledge to deliver our expanded technology expertise to our customers,“ stated Andreas Widder, Managing Director of ARIES Embedded. „We“re proud to add our embedded knowledge and experience to ST“s products, technologies, and solutions. Our first ST-based module is the OSM-compatible „MSMP1″ SiP for applications IoT, medical technology, and industrial systems.“ Its core is the STM32MP1 series microprocessor from STMicroelectronics with powerful single or dual Arm CortexA7 cores (up to 800 MHz), combined with a CortexM4 core (up to 209 MHz).

Authorized Partner for Optimized Customer Support

„The ST Partner Program is a high-value offering that has exceeded the expectations of our customers and partners, helping customers“ design teams access strong supplemental skills, tools, and resources that meet design time-to-market challenges across the full ecosystem of products and services while easily integrating ST devices into their projects,“ said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. „By selecting, qualifying, and certifying ST Authorized Partners, customers know that the partners they work with have the expertise to accelerate their design and development activities and ensure they ship the most robust and efficient products and services to market.“

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program“s certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence.

Efficient, Versatile and Low Power Module for Industrial

The MSMP1 SiP is compliant with SGET’s OSM (Open Standard Module) standard. Almost all functions of the CPU are available on 476 contacts of the small board, measuring only 30 by 45 mm. It features low power consumption, small form factor, and competitive cost. The MSMP1 modules are scalable in terms of performance and memory expansion and can therefore be individually adapted to many project requirements. The system-in-packages supports 512 MB to 4 GB DDR3L RAM, SPI-NOR Flash and 4 to 64 GB eMMC NAND Flash. The numerous interfaces include 10/100/1000 Mbit Ethernet, USB2.0 host/OTG, 2x CAN, UART, I2C, SPI, ADC/DAC, as well as a parallel display interface and camera input. The modules are available in the commercial temperature range, from 0 °C to +70 °C, and in the industrial temperature range, from -40 °C to +85 °C.

About ARIES Embedded

ARIES Embedded provides hardware and software development and standard products for industrial and agricultural sectors. The 2001 founded embedded specialist headquartered in Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany, focuses on FPGA technology and open source software. The portfolio comprises of modular systems for flexible and fast use in functional prototypes, pilot series and mass production. On customer request, ARIES Embedded individually customizes standard products in accordance with project requirements.

