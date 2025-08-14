ANITA & ZAHA Introduces Exclusive „Made in France“ Natural Cosmetics
Where Luxury Meets Nature
French premium brand ANITA & ZAHA proudly presents its exquisite line of natural cosmetics, crafted with over 93% ingredients of natural origin. Each product combines elegance, high quality, and sustainability, while embracing a zero-waste approach.
Our Signature Products
Shaving Soap with Organic Donkey Milk & Argan Oil
Formulated with 99.95% natural ingredients, minimal palm oil, and fragrance-free, this soap ensures a gentle shave suitable for all skin types.
Tags: Argan Oil, Organic Donkey Milk, Made in France, 99%+ Natural Ingredients, Vegan, Fragrance-Free, Zero Waste
Solid Shampoo with Argan Oil & Pro-Vitamin B5
Made with 94% natural ingredients, this shampoo suits all hair types and leaves a soft, tea-inspired fragrance.
Tags: Argan Oil, Made in France, 94% Natural Ingredients, Vegan, Palm Oil-Free, Zero Waste
Exfoliating Bar with Organic Goat Milk & Oyster Shell Powder, Tea Scent
A gentle, natural scrub with 98% ingredients of natural origin, offering a refreshing and revitalizing experience.
Tags: Organic Goat Milk, Oyster Shell Powder, Made in France, 98% Natural Ingredients, Vegan, Palm Oil-Free, Zero Waste
3-in-1 Cleansing Bar for Face, Body & Hair with Jojoba Oil
Enriched with Jojoba Oil, this multi-purpose bar contains 94% natural ingredients, suitable for all skin and hair types, with a subtle floral fragrance and environmentally friendly formulation.
Tags: Jojoba Oil, Made in France, 94% Natural Ingredients, Floral Fragrance, Vegan, Palm Oil-Free, Zero Waste
Global Presence
All ANITA & ZAHA products are made in France. The brand is internationally registered in the EU, Monaco, Switzerland, the UK, and Liechtenstein, reflecting its commitment to quality and global reach.
ANITA & ZAHA represents luxurious, natural, and sustainable cosmetics. The brand emphasizes wellness, ethical production, and environmental protection, aiming to revive the European fragrance tradition for modern, conscious consumers.
Press Contact:
Siham BARREAU
Email: sbarreau@anita-zaha.fr
Website: https://anita-zaha.com
Shop: https://anita-zaha.com/shop
CSR Initiatives: https://anita-zaha.com/notre-rse
Contact
ANITA & ZAHA
Siham BARREAU
Boulevard du Doyenné, P.O. BOX 40222 30
49100 Angers
Phone: 0033285359085
E-Mail:
Url: https://anita-zaha.com
Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.