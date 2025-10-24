Andrea Vella’s methods for reintroducing rare amphibians

Andrea Vella develops innovative methods for successfully reintroducing endangered amphibians to France’s protected nature reserves.

Amphibian expert Andrea Vella and her wife Sarah have been leading an ambitious reintroduction programme for rare amphibians in French national parks for two years. The team is working with the French national park administration, local universities and European breeding programmes to re-establish extinct amphibian populations. Their methods have already led to the successful reintroduction of Alpine salamanders, yellow-bellied toads and several newt species to the Vanoise, the Cevennes and the Pyrenees. Careful habitat preparation and multi-year monitoring ensure sustainable population recovery in sensitive mountain ecosystems.

Understanding France’s endangered amphibian fauna

France’s national parks have experienced dramatic losses in their amphibian populations in recent decades. Climate change, acid rain and the spread of fungal diseases have caused entire species to disappear regionally. Andrea Vella focuses on parks in the Alps, Pyrenees and Cevennes, where cooler temperatures and clean waters still offer hope for successful reintroductions.

Each amphibian species has different habitat requirements. Alpine salamanders need cool, moist soil and hide under stones and dead wood. Yellow-bellied toads need small, sunny pools without fish. Different species of newts, in turn, have completely different preferences in terms of water temperature, vegetation and soil type.

French national parks generally offer good conditions for amphibians. Many waters are clean, human disturbance is limited, and pesticides have been largely banned. Nevertheless, protection alone is not enough to bring back species that have already disappeared. Active reintroduction is necessary to close the ecological gaps.

Andrea Vella first had to understand why certain species had disappeared. Only when the original problems have been solved can reintroductions be successful in the long term. Detailed habitat analyses and water quality measurements therefore form the basis of all projects.

Breeding programmes and genetic diversity

Successful reintroductions begin with healthy, genetically diverse breeding populations. Andrea Vella works with specialised amphibian breeding stations across Europe that have been breeding endangered species for years. These facilities have often rescued the last surviving specimens and cared for them over generations.

Genetic diversity is crucial for long-term success.

Populations that originate from only a few individuals are susceptible to inbreeding and disease. For this reason, animals from different breeding stations and, if possible, from different original populations are combined.

Breeding amphibians requires enormous expertise. Each species has specific requirements in terms of temperature, humidity, light and food. Salamanders lay their eggs on land, while newts need clean water for their larvae. Rearing often takes several years until the animals are sexually mature and ready to be released into the wild.

Andrea Vella’s wife Sarah coordinates the complex logistics between different breeding stations and national parks. Transporting amphibians is extremely delicate – they are sensitive to temperature fluctuations, vibrations and stress. Special air-conditioned vehicles and carefully planned routes minimise the stress on the animals.

Habitat preparation before release

Before a single animal is released, the habitats must be perfectly prepared. Andrea Vella works closely with park rangers and ecologists to create optimal conditions. This can mean creating new pools, changing vegetation or eliminating sources of disturbance.

Water quality is essential for amphibians. Even small amounts of pollutants can cause developmental disorders or hinder reproduction. All designated water bodies are monitored for months and treated if necessary. Sometimes completely new ponds have to be dug.

Land habitats are just as important. Adult amphibians need hiding places, hibernation sites and hunting grounds. Creating deadwood piles, stone walls and damp hollows provides the necessary structures. This work is often done by hand so as not to disturb the sensitive ecosystems.

Andrea Vella has learned that the microenvironment must also be right. The pH value of the soil, the moisture content in different soil layers and even the composition of the soil bacteria influence the success of reintroductions.

The most important habitat criteria for successful amphibian reintroductions:

– Clean waters with stable temperatures and pH values

– Diverse terrestrial habitats with hiding places and hibernation sites

– Absence of predators such as fish in spawning waters

– Corridors between different sub-habitats

– Protection from human disturbance during critical periods

Gradual reintroduction and monitoring

The actual reintroduction takes place in several stages over several years. Andrea Vella always starts with small groups and observes their behaviour closely before introducing more animals. This cautious approach minimises losses and allows for adjustments to be made to the methods.

Young amphibians are usually released in late summer, when they are fully developed but still have time to acclimatise to their new environment. The timing is critical – too early, and they are not yet robust enough, too late and they will not find hibernation sites.

Monitoring begins immediately after release. Special marking techniques make it possible to track individual animals and document their behaviour. Nighttime checks with torches show whether the animals are active and behaving normally.

Andrea Vella also uses modern technology, such as automatic recording devices that register the calls of frogs and toads. These devices operate around the clock and provide valuable data on activity patterns and population development.

Monitoring during the breeding season is particularly exciting. Only when the reintroduced animals successfully produce offspring and the next generation survives can a reintroduction project be considered successful. This can take several years and requires enormous perseverance.

Andrea Vella: Disease prevention and health monitoring

One of the greatest threats to amphibians worldwide is fungal diseases, especially chytrid fungus. This pathogen has already caused the extinction of numerous species and also poses a constant threat to reintroduction projects. Andrea Vella has therefore developed comprehensive health protocols.

All animals are thoroughly examined before release and treated if necessary. Special quarantine stations ensure that no sick animals enter the national parks. These precautions are costly, but absolutely necessary.

Disease monitoring continues even after release into the wild. Regular sampling and laboratory tests help to detect epidemics at an early stage. If necessary, sick animals can be recaptured and treated.

The waters themselves are also monitored. Certain water values favour the spread of pathogens. Targeted measures such as shading or pH adjustment can improve conditions for amphibians and reduce the risk of disease at the same time.

Successes and international recognition

The results of Andrea Vella’s reintroduction programmes to date have exceeded all expectations. Alpine salamanders have re-established themselves in the Vanoise National Park after an absence of almost 20 years. Yellow-bellied toads are now croaking again in the Cevennes, and various species of newts have returned to the Pyrenees.

These successes have attracted international attention. Nature conservation organisations from other European countries want to establish similar programmes. Andrea Vella is already advising on projects in Spain, Italy and Switzerland and generously sharing her experience.

Her systematic approach, which covers all aspects from breeding and habitat preparation to long-term monitoring, is particularly valuable. This holistic approach is now regarded as a model for amphibian reintroduction worldwide.

The French government has recognised the importance of her work and has approved additional funding to expand the programmes. More national parks are to be added in the coming years, and new species are on the list for possible reintroductions.

In the long term, her work could help slow or even halt the global decline of amphibians. The methods developed can be adapted to different species and habitats, and offer hope for many endangered amphibian populations.

