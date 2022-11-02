All signs point to growth: TheNextWe names two new Co-CEOs

Rosa Riera and Markus Nees to drive international expansion

Berlin, November 2, 2022 – TheNextWe, a leading provider of digital coaching programs for companies, is heralding the next phase of its continuing growth. On November 1, 2022, Rosa Riera joined as Co-CEO to drive the international expansion and development of the company. She previously worked at Siemens as a Vice President and was part of its global HR leadership team. Furthermore, TheNextWe’s long-standing COO, Markus Nees, has been appointed Co-CEO. He will focus primarily on operational matters.

With the appointment of this new top leadership duo, TheNextWe is making the move from founder-led startup to internationally expanding scale-up. Insa Klasing, co-founder and co-CEO, is stepping back from day-to-day management to focus on the medium- to long-term future of TheNextWe. Effective immediately, Klaas Klasing, co-founder and co-CEO and CTO, will focus on his role as CTO to advance TheNextWe’s technology platform and with this the international scalability of the business.

„The timing of my start at TheNextWe could hardly be more exciting,“ says Rosa Riera. „The crises of the past two years will surely turn out to be the prelude to greater challenges to come. Companies will need to respond to these challenges quickly with innovative answers that their workforce can support with conviction. This is exactly where TheNextWe’s offering comes in: It’s about establishing new patterns of thinking and behavior through collective mindset change, with these in turn leading to better results.“

Markus Nees, who as an experienced leader has already made a significant contribution to the success story of TheNextWe, explains: „Our method has proven its worth not only in the area of overarching challenges such as leadership development or the strengthening of the corporate culture, but also in the area of very specific topics, such as increasing customer orientation in sales or successfully introducing agile working methods. My focus will be on ensuring that quality and professionalism in implementation remain the top priorities throughout the scale-up phase.“

Insa Klasing adds: „In just a few years we took TheNextWe from an idea to a fast-growing scale-up. Now is the right time to hand the reins for our further expansion to new talents while I concentrate on driving TheNextWe’s conceptual and strategic direction together with the leadership team. With Rosa and Markus we have the perfect team for the next chapter of our growth: expansion beyond the German-speaking region and delivering support to more and more companies not only to master transformation, but to emerge from it stronger.“

About Rosa Riera

Rosa Riera is a human resources and communications expert with many years of international corporate experience. In various managerial positions with global responsibility she has rebuilt, structured, and promoted such strategic topics as young talent development, diversity, equity and inclusion, employer branding, and social innovation. As part of Siemens‘ senior leadership team and as part of its global HR leadership team, she oversaw important transformation projects and supported cultural change. Rosa Riera is also an investor, board member, and columnist, volunteers as deputy chair of the START Foundation, and is an active founding member of the Stewardship Gesellschaft.

About Markus Nees

Markus Nees is an expert in transformation, change management, business turnaround, and up-and-right scaling of organizations. He was previously Managing Director of International Copyright Enterprise in Germany and Sweden, and before that Director of various business areas at Computer Sciences Corporation, responsible for among other things complex transformation programs in the Australia region.

TheNextWe® (thenextwe.com) stands for collective mindset change. The company was founded in 2017 and supports organizations of all sizes in their individual transformation journey. The company offers scalable, app-based business coaching for teams of all sizes. Its 12-week programs foster measurable innovation, engagement, and business success, as ascertained through numerous studies and from enthusiastic customer feedback. Some of these enthusiastic customers include Nestle, Pfizer, Douglas, Viessmann, among many others.

