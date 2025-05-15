Aircargonet International enters new partnership with airBaltic

Family-owned GSSA secures tender to represent the Latvian carrier“s cargo business in Germany

Aircargonet International (Aircargonet) is proud to announce a new partnership with the national Latvian airline airBaltic after successfully winning a tender process. With immediate effect, Aircargonet will manage all airfreight related business for airBaltic in Germany as the new General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) of the airline including, amongst others, sales, flight planning/operations, managing bookings and cargo related local marketing.

„We are thankful for the confidence airBaltic has placed in us and the entire team and are now looking forward to making this new partnership successful,“ says Max Lederer, CEO of Aircargonet International. „We gained a strong and highly trusted member with airBaltic to whom we are committed to deliver and ensure reliable air freight services in the German market.“

This partnership further strengthens Aircargonet“s position as a leading GSSA and benefits the market presence of airBaltic in Germany.

airBaltic is the National carrier of Latvia with its head quarter located at Riga International Airport. It operates flights on roughly 130 routes from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius mainly to European destinations as well as the Middle East, North Africa and the Caucasus. airBaltic operates an all-Airbus A220 fleet with 50 aircraft in use.

Founded by Klaus Lederer in 1999, Aircargonet International is a privately owned and independent General Sales and Service Agent based close to Frankfurt Airport. They have been managing and overseeing airlines“ cargo business for over two and a half decades and represent renowned carriers such as Amerijet, Royal Jordanian, Uzbekistan Airways, Middle East Airlines, Tab Bolivia, flydubai and their newest member, airBaltic. Whether it’s time-sensitive temperature-controlled and pharmaceutical freight or oversized cargo, Aircargonet ensures secure transport every step of the way. As a certified GSSA of dangerous goods, the company upholds the highest safety standards.

Further information about the Aircargonet International or airBaltic at www.aircargonet.de and www.airbaltic.com

