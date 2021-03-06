Air Jordan 1 University Blue Release on 2021 Mar 6th

Air Jordan 1 “University Blue”

Release Date: Mar. 6th, 2021 (Saturday)

Color: White/University Blue/Black

Mens: $170

Style Code: 555088-134

The wait is finally over. After some slight and disappointing delays, the Air Jordan 1 University Blue is finally releasing tomorrow in its full family size run.

Though you’ve likely seen quite a bit of the shoe already, it never hurts to take another peek in anticipation. Due to arrive in adults, GS, PS, and TD sizes, the colorway proffers some loud “University Blue” color by way of its overlays. This premium suede texture wraps from toe to heel, while a lightly tumbled leather sits underneath in white neutrals. Adjacent, black shades fill in the blanks, dyeing the Swoosh, collar, and the laces.