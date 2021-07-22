Air Jordan 1 Mid with Brazil Theme

The Air Jordans 1 Mid often receives colorways far better than that of its high-top counterpart. And later this year, that will only ring louder, truer, as the silhouette has been revealed in numerous new make-ups. Here, it seems to draw inspiration from the “Brazil” colorway, tweaking its arrangement ever-so-slightly for the Fall. Unlike the Dunk Low that led the way many months back, the AJ1 Mid includes far more white. This dresses the midsole as per usual as well as the toe cap and mid-panel. Elsewhere, though, the dark green shade takes the stage, dyeing not just the overlays but also the lining and tread. Yellow rounds out the palette, making only a quick appearance around the collar.

Undoubtedly among the world’s most influential artists, Drake consistently produces hit after hit. And as teased just the month prior, we can expect a brand new album — dubbed Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” — to hit the billboards before the end of the Summer. In celebration, long-time fan Nike will help out on the footwear front, providing a very special, commemorative Air Force 1 dressed subtly with the LP’s themes. Tonally simple, the collaboration builds off the classic “Triple White” colorway. From the forefoot backwards, neutral tumbled leathers construct the shoe, offering a quality ostensibly more premium than the GR standard. Below, along the matching midsole, the “AIR” text is replaced with elegant embossing, its cursive spelling out “Love You Forever” in honor of the album itself. What’s more, to stay in line thematically, the stars along the lower toe and heel are remolded into hearts.

Yeezy 350 V2 MX Rock was first previewed back in mid-April 2021 by YEEZY MAFIA, but now we have a detailed look at all of of its intricate details. Uppers are made with the traditional PrimeKnit constructions, and come decorated with a marbled amalgamation of black, rustic brown and gray hues.