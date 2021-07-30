Air Jordan 1 High x Fragment x Travis Scott Droping Tomorrow

Hiroshi Fujiwara and Travis Scott are making use of a “fragment” of their imagination with their upcoming Air Jordans 1 High, stringing together both their color prowess and style for one of the most exciting collaborations of the year. And if you’ve yet to enter any raffles (which I doubt), you might want to get to it because these officially release tomorrow.

Creatively, the fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High bears the DNA of both partners in equal parts. The colorway — a specialty of Fujiwara, 1/3 of the revered but unfortunately defunct HTM sub-label — ostensibly references the signature palette of past fragment offerings. Royal Blue touches up the ankle flap, heel, and toe box, while blacked out Swooshes, logos, and the like sit both atop and adjacent. Then, in heavier contrast, the rest of the forefoot and midfoot outfits completely in white, complementing the midsole’s cream finish. Structurally, the pair runs replete with La Flame’s signatures: stash pocket at the collar, backwards and oversized Swoosh, and Cactus Jack symbol debossed right into the rear Take another look at other Jordan Shoes release in 2021.

While not largely deviating from the arguably-stale design first introduced by Kanye West in 2016, the upcoming Yeezy 350 V2 introduce a refreshing pattern across its Primeknit upper. Marble cake pattern-reminiscent streaks run throughout the entirety of the sneaker’s top-half, with shades of grey and brown contrasting their stark-black backdrop. Profile stripes forgo their usual semi-translucent makeup in favor of a solid dark composition that matches the canvas pull tab at the heel. Elsewhere, collar lining, laces and ribbed midsoles all opt into the predominantly black aesthetic, while visible BOOST foam across the sole unit deviates in its standard white hue.