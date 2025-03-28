adobe photoshop generative ai 8

Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator updates turn any text editable with AI

Here Are the Creative Design AI Features Actually Worth Your Time

Generate Background automatically replaces the background of images with AI content Photoshop 25.9 also adds a second new generative AI tool, Generate Background. It enables users to generate images – either photorealistic content, or more stylized images suitable for use as illustrations or concept art – by entering simple text descriptions. There is no indication inside any of Adobe’s apps that tells a user a tool requires a Generative Credit and there is also no note showing how many credits remain on an account. Adobe’s FAQ page says that the generative credits available to a user can be seen after logging into their account on the web, but PetaPixel found this isn’t the case, at least not for any of its team members. Along that same line of thinking, Adobe says that it hasn’t provided any notice about these changes to most users since it’s not enforcing its limits for most plans yet.

The third AI-based tool for video that the company announced at the start of Adobe Max is the ability to create a video from a text prompt. With both of Adobe’s photo editing apps now boasting a range of AI features, let’s compare them to see which one leads in its AI integrations. Not only does Generative Workspace store and present your generated images, but also the text prompts and other aspects you applied to generate them. This is helpful for recreating a past style or result, as you don’t have to save your prompts anywhere to keep a record of them. I’d argue this increase is mostly coming from all the generative AI investments for Adobe Firefly. It’s not so much that Adobe’s tools don’t work well, it’s more the manner of how they’re not working well — if we weren’t trying to get work done, some of these results would be really funny.

Gone are the days of owning Photoshop and installing it via disk, but it is now possible to access it on multiple platforms. The Object Selection tool highlights in red the proposed area that will become the selection before you confirm it. However, at the moment, these latest generative AI tools, many of which were speeding up their workflows in recent months, are now slowing them down thanks to strange, mismatched, and sometimes baffling results. Generative Remove and Fill can be valuable when they work well because they significantly reduce the time a photographer must spend on laborious tasks. Replacing pixels by hand is hard to get right, and even when it works well, it takes an eternity. The promise of a couple of clicks saving as much as an hour or two is appealing for obvious reasons.

Shaping the photography future: Students and Youth shine in the Sony World Photography Awards 2025

I’d spend hours clone stamping and healing, only to end up with results that didn’t look so great. Adobe brings AI magic to Illustrator with its new Generative Recolor feature. I think Match Font is a tool worth using, but it isn’t perfect yet. It currently only matches fonts with those already installed in your system or fonts available in the Adobe Font library — this means if the font is from elsewhere, you likely won’t get a perfect match.

Adobe, on two separate occasions in 2013 and 2019, has been breached and lost 38 million and 7.5 million users‘ confidential information to hackers. ZDNET’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites.

Adobe announced Photoshop Elements 2025 at the beginning of October 2024, continuing its annual tradition of releasing an updated version. Adobe Photoshop Elements is a pared-down version of the famed Adobe software, Photoshop. Generate Image is built on the latest Adobe Firefly Image 3 Model and promises fast, improved results that are commercially safe. Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher.

These latest advancements mark another significant step in Adobe’s integration of generative AI into its creative suite. Since the launch of the first Firefly model in March 2023, Adobe has generated over 9 billion images with these tools, and that number is only expected to go up. This update integrates AI in a way that supports and amplifies human creativity, rather than replacing it. Photoshop Elements‘ Quick Tools allow you to apply a multitude of edits to your image with speed and accuracy. You can select entire subject areas using its AI selection, then realistically recolor the selected object, all within a minute or less.

Advanced Image Editing & Manipulation Tools

I definitely don’t want to have to pay over 50% more at USD 14.99 just to continue paying monthly instead of an upfront annual fee. What could make a lot of us photographers happy is if Adobe continued to allow us to keep this plan at 9.99 a month and exclude all the generative AI features they claim to so generously be adding for our benefit. Leave out the Generative Remove AI feature which looks like it was introduced to counter what Samsung and Google introduced in their phones (allowing you to remove your ex from a photograph). And I’m certain later this year, you’ll say that I can add butterflies to the skies in my photos and turn a still photo into a cinemagraph with one click. Adobe has also improved its existing Firefly Image 3 Model, claiming it can now generate images four times faster than previous versions.

Mood-boarding and concepting in the age of AI with Project Concept – the Adobe Blog

Mood-boarding and concepting in the age of AI with Project Concept.

Posted: Mon, 14 Oct 2024 07:00:00 GMT [source]

I honestly think it’s the only thing left to do, because they won’t stop. Open letters from the American Society of Media Photographers won’t make them stop. Given the eye-watering expense of generative AI, it might not take as much as you’d think. The reason I bring this up is because those jobs are gone, completely gone, and I know why they are gone. So when someone tells me that ChatGPT and its ilk are tools to ‘support writers’, I think that person is at best misguided, at worst being shamelessly disingenuous.

The Restoration filters are helpful for taking old film photos and bringing them into the modern era with color, artifact removal, and general enhancements. The results are quick to apply and still allow for further editing with slider menus. All Neural Filters have non-destructive options like being applied as a separate layer, a mask, a new document, a smart filter, or on the existing image’s layer (making it destructive).

Alexandru Costin, Vice President of generative AI at Adobe, shared that 75 percent of those using Firefly are using the tools to edit existing content rather than creating something from scratch. Adobe Firefly has, so far, been used to create more than 13 billion images, the company said. There are many customizable options within Adobe’s Generative Workspace, and it works so quickly that it’s easy to change small variations of the prompt, filters, textures, styles, and much more to fit your ideal vision. This is a repeat of the problem I showcased last fall when I pitted Apple’s Clean Up tool against Adobe Generative tools. Multiple times, Adobe’s tool wanted to add things into a shot and did so even if an entire subject was selected — which runs counter to the instructions Adobe pointed me to in the Lightroom Queen article. These updates and capabilities are already available in the Illustrator desktop app, the Photoshop desktop app, and Photoshop on the web today.

The new AI features will be available in a stable release of the software “later this year”. The first two Firefly tools – Generative Fill, for replacing part of an image with AI content, and Generative Expand, for extending its borders – were released last year in Photoshop 25.0. The beta was released today alongside Photoshop 25.7, the new stable version of the software. They include Generate Image, a complete new text-to-image system, and Generate Background, which automatically replaces the background of an image with AI content. Additional credits can be purchased through the Creative Cloud app, but only 100 more per month.

This can often lead to better results with far fewer generative variations. Even if you are trying to do something like add a hat to a man’s head, you might get a warning if there is a woman standing next to them. In either case, adjusting the context can help you work around these issues. Always duplicate your original image, hide it as a backup, and work in new layers for the temporary edits. Click on the top-most layer in the Layers panel before using generative fill. I spoke with Mengwei Ren, an applied research scientist at Adobe, about the progress Adobe is making in compositing technology.

Adobe Illustrator’s Recolor tool was one of the first AI tools introduced to the software through Adobe Firefly.

Finally, if you’d like to create digital artworks by hand, you might want to pick up one of the best drawing tablets for photo editing.

For example, features like Content-Aware Scale allow resizing without losing details, while smart objects maintain brand consistency across designs.

When Adobe is pushing AI as the biggest value proposition in its updates, it can’t be this unreliable.

While its generative AI may not be as advanced as ComfyUI and Stable Diffusion’s capabilities, it’s far from terrible and serves many users well.

Photoshop can be challenging for beginners due to its steep learning curve and complex interface. Still, it offers extensive resources, tutorials, and community support to help new users learn the software effectively. If you’re willing to invest time in mastering its features, Photoshop provides powerful tools for professional-grade editing, making it a valuable skill to acquire. In addition, Photoshop’s frequent updates and tutorials are helpful, but its complex interface and subscription model can be daunting for beginners. In contrast, Photoleap offers easy-to-use tools and a seven-day free trial, making it budget and user-friendly for all skill levels.

As some examples above show, it is absolutely possible to get fantastic results using Generative Remove and Generative Fill. But they’re not a panacea, even if that is what photographers want, and more importantly, what Adobe is working toward. There is still need to utilize other non-generative AI tools inside Adobe’s photo software, even though they aren’t always convenient or quick. It’s not quite time to put away those manual erasers and clone stamp tools.

Photoshop users in Indonesia and Vietnam can now unleash their creativity in their native language – the Adobe Blog

Photoshop users in Indonesia and Vietnam can now unleash their creativity in their native language.

Posted: Tue, 29 Oct 2024 07:00:00 GMT [source]

While AI design tools are fun to play with, some may feel like they take away the seriousness of creative design, but there are a solid number of creative AI tools that are actually worth your time. Final tweaks can be made using Generative Fill with the new Enhance Detail, a feature that allows you to modify images using text prompts. You can then improve the sharpness of the AI-generated variations to ensure they’re clear and blend with the original picture.

“Our goal is to empower all creative professionals to realize their creative visions,” said Deepa Subramaniam, Adobe Creative Cloud’s vice president of product marketing. The company remains committed to using generative AI to support and enhance creative expression rather than replace it. Illustrator and Photoshop have received GenAI tools with the goal of improving user experience and allowing more freedom for users to express their creativity and skills. Need a laptop that can handle the heavy wokrkloads related to video editing? Pixelmator Pro’s Apple development allows it to be incredibly compatible with most Apple apps, tools, and software. The tools are integrated extraordinarily well with most native Apple tools, and since the acquisition from Apple in late 2024, more compatibility with other Apple apps is expected.

Control versus convenience

Yes, Adobe Photoshop is widely regarded as an excellent photo editing tool due to its extensive features and capabilities catering to professionals and hobbyists. It offers advanced editing tools, various filters, and seamless integration with other Adobe products, making it the industry standard for digital art and photo editing. However, its steep learning curve and subscription model can be challenging for beginners, which may lead some to seek more user-friendly alternatives. While Photoshop’s subscription model and steep learning curve can be challenging, Luminar Neo offers a more user-friendly experience with one-time purchase options or a subscription model. Adobe Photoshop is a leading image editing software offering powerful AI features, a wide range of tools, and regular updates.

Filmmakers, video editors and animators, meanwhile, woke up the other day to the news that this year’s Coca-Cola Christmas ad was made using generative AI. Of course, this claim is a bit of sleight of hand, because there would have been a huge amount of human effort involved in making the AI-generated imagery look consistent and polished and not like nauseating garbage. But that is still a promise of a deeply unedifying future – where the best a creative can hope for is a job polishing the computer’s turds. Originally available only as part of the Photoshop beta, generative fill has since launched to the latest editions of Photoshop.

Photoshop Elements allows you to own the software for three years—this license provides a sense of security that exceeds the monthly rental subscriptions tied to annual contracts. Photoshop Elements is available on desktop, browser, and mobile, so you can access it anywhere that you’re able to log in regardless of having the software installed on your system. The GIP Digital Watch observatory reflects on a wide variety of themes and actors involved in global digital policy, curated by a dedicated team of experts from around the world. To submit updates about your organisation, or to join our team of curators, or to enquire about partnerships, write to us at [email protected]. A few seconds later, Photoshop swapped out the coffee cup with a glass of water! The prompt I gave was a bit of a tough one because Photoshop had to generate the hand through the glass of water.

While you don’t own the product outright, like in the old days of Adobe, having a 3-year license at $99.99 is a great alternative to the more costly Creative Cloud subscriptions. Includes adding to the AI tools already available in Adobe Photoshop Elements and other great tools. There is already integration with selected Fujifilm and Panasonic Lumix cameras, though Sony is rather conspicuous by its absence. As a Lightroom user who finds Adobe Bridge a clunky and awkward way of reviewing images from a shoot, this closer integration with Lightroom is to be welcomed. Meanwhile more AI tools, powered by Firefly, the umbrella term for Adobe’s arsenal of AI technologies, are now generally available in Photoshop. These include Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generate Similar and Generate Background powered by Firefly’s Image 3 Model.

The macOS nature of development brings a familiar interface and UX/UI features to Pixelmator Pro, as it looks like other native Apple tools. It will likely have a small learning curve for new users, but it isn’t difficult to learn. For extra AI selection tools, there’s also the Quick Selection tool, which lets you brush over an area and the AI identifies the outlines to select the object, rather than only the area the brush defines.