adobe generative ai 1

Speaking of “early access” features, Adobe introduced AI-powered Lens Blur as an early access tool last year. With today’s Lightroom ecosystem update, it is finally available to everyone, no strings attached. For those who want it, it’s available in all versions of Adobe Lightroom beginning today as an “early access” feature. While it’s easy to think about “generative AI” in terms of adding something to a scene, it also makes sense for removal, as to do so convincingly, new pixels must be made to replace what is taken out of the frame.

By being open about our data sources, training methodologies, and the ethical safeguards we have in place, we empower users to make informed decisions about how they interact with our products. This transparency not only aligns with our core AI Ethics principles but also fosters a collaborative relationship with our users. Adobe could improve the user experience dramatically by simply including the reason a generation gets flagged as a guideline violation. They request we use their feedback system when this happens, but don’t give us any feedback in return.

There, a user’s remaining number of generative credits is shown and it reloads in real-time. There is no indication inside any of Adobe’s apps that tells a user a tool requires a Generative Credit and there is also no note showing how many credits remain on an account. Adobe’s FAQ page says that the generative credits available to a user can be seen after logging into their account on the web, but PetaPixel found this isn’t the case, at least not for any of its team members.

The Firefly Video Model (beta) is set to extend Adobe’s family of generative AI models and make Firefly one of the most comprehensive model offerings for creative teams. It is available today through a limited public beta with the goal of garnering feedback from small groups of creative professionals. Adobe is upgrading those existing capabilities to a new AI model called the Firefly Image 3 Model. According to the company, the update will improve both the quality and variety of the content that the features generates.

By Jess Weatherbed, a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. To its credit, two of the three options Generative Remove suggested did provide usable alternatives. Unfortunately, the Bitcoin option was the first one, which (whether Adobe intends this or not) tells an editor that it is what the platform feels is the best result. While this kind of makes sense if you don’t think about it too hard, it also is completely counterintuitive to the concept of the name of the tool and the result an editor is expecting. “Select the entire object/person, including its shadow, reflection, and any disconnected parts (such as a hand on someone else’s shoulder). For example, if you select a person and miss their feet, Lightroom tries to rebuild a new person to fit the feet,” the article reads.

„It’s another way to penetrate and radiate the user base,“ Gartner analyst Frances Karamouzis said. The new Media Intelligence tool in Premiere Pro follows the introduction of other AI-driven features including Firefly-powered Generative Extend. If I am selecting a body part and asking a tool to fill or remove that space, zero percent of the time would I want it to replace my selection with its eldritch nightmare version of that exact same thing. What I, and any editor doing this, want is for what is selected to be removed as seamlessly as possible. GPU-accelerated, AI-powered video retiming tool can now be used without a host app, for under half the price of a regular plugin license. Internally, IBM is also using Adobe Firefly to streamline workflows, leveraging generative art, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Firefly’s AI capabilities.

That’s an existing Illustrator feature for creating scalable vector, or easily resizable, versions of an image. According to Adobe, its engineers have enhanced the visual fidelity of the feature’s output. Or perhaps someone likes the look of an image but wishes that the subject were somewhere else in the frame.

Leading enterprises including the Coca-Cola Company, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Major League Baseball, and Marriott International currently use Adobe Experience Platform (AEP) to power their customer experience initiatives.

“Dubbing and Lip Sync” can translate and edit lip movement for video audio into 14 different languages, and a new InDesign tool can automatically format text and images for print and digital media using predefined templates.

One of the biggest announcements for videographers during Adobe Max 2024 is the ability to expand a clip that’s too short.

Illustrator and Photoshop have received GenAI tools with the goal of improving user experience and allowing more freedom for users to express their creativity and skills.

My advice would be to begin by establishing clear, simple, and practical principles that can guide your efforts. Often, I see companies or organizations focused on what looks good in theory, but their principles aren’t practical. The reason why our principles have stood the test of time is because we designed them to be actionable.

Firefly is featured in numerous Adobe apps, including Photoshop, Express, and Illustrator, and with the introduction of the Firefly Video Model (beta), it is coming to Premiere Pro, Adobe’s venerable video editing software. At the heart of Adobe’s announcements is the expansion of its Firefly family of generative AI models. The company introduced a new Firefly Video Model, currently in beta, which allows users to generate video content from text and image prompts.

While the company was not proactive about alerting users to this change, Adobe does have a detailed FAQ page that includes almost all the information required to understand how Generative Credits work in its apps. As of January 17, Adobe started enforcing generative credit limits “on select plans” and tracking use on all of them. When it comes to generative artificial intelligence (AI), one company that has been at the forefront on the software side is Adobe (ADBE -0.43%). The company has added a number of AI-related features to both its Creative line of products, such as Photoshop, and its Acrobat-led Document Cloud business. Since many mobile devices shoot HDR photos, software has continually expanded its support for HDR image editing, Lightroom among them. With HDR Optimization, Lightroom users can achieve brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more saturated colors in HDR photos.

For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. As some examples above show, it is absolutely possible to get fantastic results using Generative Remove and Generative Fill. But they’re not a panacea, even if that is what photographers want, and more importantly, what Adobe is working toward. There is still need to utilize other non-generative AI tools inside Adobe’s photo software, even though they aren’t always convenient or quick. As its name suggests, Generative Remove generates new pixels using artificial intelligence.

The new AI features will be available in a stable release of the software “later this year”. Generate Similar, shown above, automatically generates variations of a source image, making it possible to iterate more quickly on design ideas. Users can guide the output by entering a brief text description, with Photoshop automatically matching the lighting and perspective of the foreground objects in the content it generates. In Photoshop 25.9, they are joined by the ability to create entire images from scratch, in the shape of new text-to-image system Generate Image.

„Think of these ‚controls‘ as the digital equivalent of the paintbrush in Photoshop,“ says Alexandru. If you’re a digital artist fed up with hearing prompt jockeys tell you to get over generative AI art’s impact, then Alexandru Costin, Vice President of Generative AI and Sensei at Adobe, has some good news for you as we begin 2025. Get the latest information about companies, products, careers, and funding in the technology industry across emerging markets globally. I suspect this may be for similar reasons, that Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL) works best in 1024 pixel aspect ratios. I’ve found that limiting the expand or fill areas to 1024 pixels improves results.

The company sees this tool as helpful in creating storyboards, generating B-roll clips, or augmenting live-action footage. Labrecque has authored a number of books and video course publications on design and development technologies, tools, and concepts through publishers which include LinkedIn Learning (Lynda.com), Peachpit Press, and Adobe. He has spoken at large design and technology conferences such as Adobe MAX and for a variety of smaller creative communities.

Even if the company isn’t enforcing these limits yet, it didn’t tell users that it was tracking usage either.

„I think Adobe has done such a great job of integrating new tools to make the process easier,“ said Angel Acevedo, graphic designer and director of the apparel company God is a designer.

At Sundance 2025 in Utah, the creative tech giant has announced a new AI-powered Media Intelligence tool that automatically analyses visuals across thousands of clips in seconds.

In Q4 of last year, the company generated $569 million in new digital media ARR, so this would be a deceleration and could lead to lower revenue growth in the future.

Further, Firefly offers a variety of camera controls, including angle, motion, and zoom, enabling people to finetune the video results. It’s also possible to generate new video using reference images, which may be especially helpful when trying to create B-roll that can seamlessly fit into an existing project. Adobe is one of several technology companies working on AI video generation capabilities. OpenAI’s Sora promises to let users create minute-long video clips, while Meta recently announced its Movie Gen video model and Google unveiled Veo back in May. It is available today through a limited public beta to garner initial feedback from a small group of creative professionals, which will be used to continue to refine and improve the model, according to Adobe.

They utilize AI to significantly speed up and improve image editing without taking control away from the photographer. To address this, Adobe founded the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) in 2019 to build a more trustworthy and transparent digital ecosystem for consumers. The CAI implementsour solution to build trust online– called Content Credentials. Content Credentials include “ingredients” or important information such as the creator’s name, the date an image was created, what tools were used to create an image and any edits that were made along the way.

The Generate Similar tool is fairly self-explanatory — it can generate variants of an object in the image until you find one you prefer. Adobe is upgrading its Premiere Pro video editing application with a generative AI model called the Firefly Video Model. It powers a new feature called Generative Extend that can extend a clip by two seconds at beginning or end. These latest advancements mark another significant step in Adobe’s integration of generative AI into its creative suite.

This upcoming tool takes the power of everything seen in Adobe Firefly AI functions and applies it to generative video. It works incredibly well, even tracking objects that move against similarly toned or colored backgrounds. Photoshop’s latest AI features bring in more precise removal tools, allowing you to brush an area for Photoshop to identify the distraction and remove it seamlessly.

Its Content Credentials watermarks are applied to whatever the video model outputs. In Firefly Services, a collection of creative and generative APIs for enterprises, Adobe unveiled new offerings to scale production workflows. This includes Dubbing and Lip Sync, now in beta, which uses generative AI for video content to translate spoken dialogue into different languages while maintaining the sound of the original voice with matching lip sync.

In addition, he is the founder of Securities.io, a platform focused on investing in cutting-edge technologies that are redefining the future and reshaping entire sectors. As generative AI continues to scale, it will be even more important to promote widespread adoption of Content Credentials to restore trust in digital content. For those seeking more control, consider exploring tools like Stable Diffusion and ComfyUI. While they have a steeper learning curve and require a GPU with at least 6-8GB of VRAM, they can easily blow Photoshop out of the water.

While a lot of the focus has been on generative AI, Adobe continues to roll out workflow-focused AI features across its Creative Cloud suite too. I’d argue this increase is mostly coming from all the generative AI investments for Adobe Firefly. But speak to serious photographers who use Lightroom and Photoshop for editing their photos, and I’d be willing to wager that most of them don’t need any of the generative tools that Adobe wants to sell to us via this price increase.