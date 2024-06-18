Addressing factory space challenges

Luxinar launches 450W CO2 laser source with reduced footprint

Laser technology leader Luxinar is pleased to announce the launch of its latest addition to the OEM series of CO2 laser sources. The OEM 45iE is a 450W sealed CO2 laser source with a reduced footprint, ideal for installations where space is restricted.

Based on the industry-proven OEM 45iX lasers already in use worldwide, the OEM 45iE sealed CO2 laser source provides a separate RF module. By splitting the RF driver from the tube assembly, the laser head can fit in tight spaces, while the RF unit can be conveniently mounted remotely. Delivering the same high speeds and enhanced productivity for industrial processing applications as the OEM 45iX, this 450W laser incorporates a proven RF-excited slab laser design with cutting-edge technologies, ensuring:

– A high-quality beam for sharpest focusing enabling high-speed processing applications

– A short optical pulse length with high peak power for improved edge quality and minimal heat-affected zone

– A compact industrial-grade design with separate in-field serviceable RF for simple integration and servicing

– A minimum guaranteed shipment power of 540W to ensure extended operational lifetime

– A typical power stability of 1% using optional power feedback control and a narrow wavelength band to ensure a high level of process repeatability

– Safety performance level D (EN13849) as specified in the latest European Standards

About Luxinar

At Luxinar, we have a singular focus: developing laser technology to enhance our world.

Like a laser that channels light into a single, powerful beam, we focus on improving the lives of our customers. This allows us to create solutions to meet every single challenge – from heavy industry to delicate, high precision applications. We support the laser technologies of yesterday, focus on today“s and pioneer those of tomorrow.

Luxinar has been at the forefront of laser technology for over 25 years and is a leading manufacturer of industrial laser sources. To date, we have an installed base of over 25000 lasers worldwide in industrial applications environments.

Luxinar Ltd

Meadow Road

Bridgehead Business Park

Kingston Upon Hull

HU13 0DG, UK

Tel.: +44 (0)1482 650088

https://www.luxinar.com/

For more information contact Joanna Houldridge at joanna.houldridge@luxinar.com

+44 (0)1482 650088.

