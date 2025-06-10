A Digital Outlook from Nuremberg – Highlights from Quanos Connect 2025

With around 800 international attendees, over 70 expert talks, and numerous product launches, Quanos Connect 2025 proved to be a premier industry event for technical documentation and after-sales and service professionals.

Held on June 3-4 in Nuremberg, the event showcased how Quanos“ software solutions are shaping the future of technical communication and service operations.

„Whether during compelling presentations, inspiring use cases or casual conversations on the sidelines – the energy, commitment, and forward-thinking spirit of our community was felt everywhere. Our „Connect“ concept continues to deliver real value, reflected in the steady growth of the event and the satisfaction of our customers and partners,“ said Nikolaus Scholz, CEO of the Quanos Group.

Event Highlights:

– 70+ expert and customer presentations from companies including Mettler Toledo, Roche, Komax AG, KNAPP, Optotech, and UNTHA

– Exciting product updates for SCHEMA ST4, Quanos InfoTwin, Quanos SIS.one, and plusmeta

– Partner exhibition with 29 solution providers

– Networking dinner at the Max Morlock Stadium

– Ski jumping legend Sven Hannawald addressed a full house on mental health and resilience

Under the theme „Connections matter,“ Quanos continues to connect smart information with the people who bring machines and systems to life in the digital world. The event emphasized both personal networking and technological innovation – confirming Quanos Connect as one of the key gatherings for the technical communication and after-sales service sectors.

Save the Date: Quanos Connect 2026 will take place on May 19-20, 2026.

About Quanos

Quanos is an association of software experts dedicated to developing unique software solutions for aftersales, service, and technical documentation, enhanced with AI capabilities. Trusted by over 1,200 customers globally, Quanos offers innovative, successful and reliable technology. Our 270 employees, with more than 20 years of market experience, contribute to Quanos“ distinctiveness: we collaborate closely, complement each other and benefit from each other’s know-how. True to our motto „Passion for smart information“, we live our mission daily by empowering machine-to-human communication.

www.quanos.com

Contact

Quanos Solutions GmbH

Philipp Eng

Hugo-Junkers-Str. 15-17

90411 Nürnberg

Phone: 0911 99097 401

E-Mail:

Url: https://quanos.com/en/

