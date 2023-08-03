80 full-thread screws of up to 420 mm length produced on a single machine in one minute

New All-in-One machine produces full-thread screws in one continuous cycle directly from the coil.

Aachener Maschinenbau GmbH (Amba) has further enhanced its proven All-in-One machines for long-screw production: The machines are now able to produce up to 420-mm-long full-thread screws of 10 mm outside diameter. The first new-generation machines are already in operation at various screw manufacturers, where they produce almost 5,000 wood construction screws per hour.

The new Amba All-in-One machines are the first in the world able to produce screws of this exceptional length and diameter in a single cycle. They operate continuously, directly from the coil. Therefore, it is no longer necessary to feed, clamp, process and remove one item after the other. In this way, the machines achieve throughput rates of up to 80 full-thread screws per minute, raising the bar in the screw-making industry to a new performance level. The more powerful and, at the same time, highly energy-efficient drive forms the core of this latest machine generation. It is more compact, more economical and more robust than the predecessor design and can be retrofitted to earlier-generation machines.

„In the new drive, we have reduced the flywheel mass to just one third of what it was before. This considerably reduces the machine“s energy consumption. Nevertheless, with the upstream planetary gear, the machines achieve much higher speeds and torques than the previous-generation machines. Moreover, setting the machines up has also become easier and faster,“ says Georg Haas, Manager Sales at Amba.

The development of the new machines was driven by the continuously rising demand for extra long, high-performance screws in the wood construction industry. Georg Haas continues: „Our new All-in-One screw making machines caters to this trend. Wooden homes have become increasingly popular. In 2021, wooden houses for the first time exceeded the 20 percent share of all houses built. This trend is likely to continue for two main reasons: growing environmental awareness and the fact that wooden homes are faster to build, while providing the same long-term value and being just as durable as a brick house.“

The modular design of the new machines provides screw manufacturers maximum flexibility. For example, they can produce both full-thread and partial-thread screws at high cycle rates in different lengths and diameters.

The first machines able to produce 420-mm-long full-thread screw have been delivered and are already successfully in operation at several screwmaking facilities.

About AMBA

Aachener Maschinenbau GmbH – generally referred to as „Amba“ – was founded in 1908, at a time when Aachen was famous worldwide for its high-quality needle production. Since then, the company has evolved into an internationally renowned manufacturer of machinery used to make cold-formed metal components.

Today, Amba specializes in equipment for the production of long and slender components with varying cross-sections, as screws between 60 and 2,500 mm long, and tubes and spokes.

The Amba All-in-One design has made the company worldwide the only supplier of machinery that can perform all steps needed to manufacture long and complex components continuously on just one machine. Everything from the feeding of the input stock – wire rod or tube blanks – all the way down to the finished, packaged product are handled by just one machine. This is unique in the industry.

Amba employs some 80 people at its headquarters in Alsdorf near Aachen in its development and design departments, the workshops and in after sales.

