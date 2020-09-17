Perhaps because Air Max 90 “Laser Blue” made its return earlier this Summer, Nike has decided to nod to its glorious resurgence by taking its colored theme and dispersing it to other members of their Sportswear family. Before today, we had already witnessed models such as the Air Max 95, Air Max 2090, and Air Max Plus receive the classical treatment, and now it appears that yet another silhouette will be joining their company — the Air Max 270. Color-coordinated to match that of the 1990 muse, this impending makeup features bright white mesh uppers that are adjacent to pitch black mudguards and toe tip overlays, and come packaged with lace loops, tongue/heel branding, and heel counters dialed to its titular shade. Furthermore, the midsole arrive split down the middle between a textured white piece towards the forefoot, and an Air unit tinted to the same hue as its mold above.