30 years of tde: With quality and sustainability into the future

Network specialist celebrates 30th anniversary – Expansion of German production site

Dortmund/Germany, June 21, 2021. tde celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since 1991, the network specialist has been developing and producing scalable cabling systems for the industry’s highest packing densities. In doing so, the company consistently focuses on sustainability and quality in all areas: from the conception to the supply chain through to the production of its energy-efficient and investment-safe cabling systems at its German production site. Customers thus benefit from stable and future-proof networks with 100 percent reliability and high availability. The technology leader in MPO multi-fibre technology is also pursuing the concept of sustainability for its company buildings: After moving into its heritage-listed sales office in Dortmund five years ago, tde puts its new core-renovated ultramodern production hall into operation at the site in Bippen/Ohrte in its anniversary year, thus living up to its approach of “creating, maintaining and increasing values”.

Always one step ahead – that has been tde’s claim for 30 years now: Since its founding in 1991, the network specialist has continuously demonstrated its innovative strength and offers future-proof solutions that provide companies with a stable backbone for their network. To achieve this, the privately run family business places quality and sustainability at the centre of its corporate strategy: “We not only design and produce our modular system platforms sustainably and with a quality guarantee, but also preserve the value of our buildings, use electric cars or pay attention to environmental protection when creating green spaces. At the same time, continuity is of utmost importance to us – at all levels. This is also reflected in our product portfolio,” says tde CEO Andre Engel. “This clearly differentiates us from the competition and creates added value for customers.”

tde system platforms: Investment- and future-proof as well as energy-efficient

tde has conceived and designed its product portfolio to be sustainable from the ground up: thanks to the modular design of the tML, tML Xtended and tML-24 cabling systems, all components can be reused, which means that conversions, upgrades and extensions to the cabling infrastructure are possible at any time. Companies also receive cabling systems that are investment- and future-proof in the long term, as the platforms support simple and fast migration to currently up to 400G and more, and can integrate all relevant connectors currently available on the market. In combination with the space-saving MPO multi-fibre connectors, the packing density of the connection technology, for example in the tML-24 system, can be significantly increased and the cable volume reduced. This saves expensive space in data centres and contributes to greater energy efficiency, as the area does not need to be air-conditioned. The system solution tBL – tde Basic Link for classic cabling, the patented patch cable management system tPM and the modular central office solution tDF – tde Distribution Frame have also proven themselves in countless well-known reference projects.

The network specialist uses only high-quality materials, thus ensuring the long service life of all components. By testing them 100 percent for quality and documenting all processes seamlessly, tde’s customers benefit from up to 25 years of system warranty.

“Our strategy – to create a sustainable network infrastructure with the highest quality – is a success,” says Andre Engel and continues, “This is demonstrated by our leading position in the market and numerous projects with renowned partners from all industries, including CERN. For us, however, sustainability goes beyond our products – we consistently pursue it in all areas of the company.”

Sustainable in every detail: building protection, electric car fleet, insect-friendly flower meadow

In order to be able to meet the demand for cabling solutions “made in Germany” at any time, tde has expanded its production site in Bippen/Ohrte with an 800-square-meter hall for state-of-the-art fibre optic and copper cable assembly: for this purpose, the network specialist had the 20-year-old building completely renovated and equipped with valuable furnishings in order to use it for production, as a warehouse and office. For more environmental and insect protection, a natural flower meadow surrounds the 6000-square-meter property. tde has installed e-charging stations both at the manufacturing facility in Lower Saxony and at the company headquarters in Dortmund. The network specialist uses these for its car fleet consisting of electric and hybrid cars.

Internationally operating system supplier

In the context of its company anniversary, tde can look back on significant milestones: “In addition to numerous product innovations, we are particularly proud of the fact that we have developed into a system supplier over the past fifteen to twenty years,” says Andre Engel. “We sell our modular, scalable as well as plug-and-play tde solutions directly to corporations, universities or renowned institutions – throughout Germany and internationally. In doing so, we increasingly act as a general contractor and support customers from planning to installation and integration on site.” Customers can also expect innovative products and services from the technology leader in MPO multi-fibre technology in the future: for example, tde will launch Fibercast, a new digital industry format, during the second quarter of 2021.

tde Milestones

2021

Company anniversary: 30 years of tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

2020

Revision and redesign of the tde webshop with integration of the industry’s unique fibre optic cable and splice box configurators with visualisation

2019

tde expands market presence in Switzerland with the help of Swiss specialist distributor Arimax

2018

Upgraded and certified to ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and TL9000

Auditing by Deutsche Telekom

Auditing by Deutsche Bahn

2017

A second logistic and production hall is set up and taken into operation in Bippen/Ohrte

2016

Market introduction of the tDF tde Distribution Frame System (ODF)

Company anniversary: 25 years of tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

Purchase of new business premises as a sales office in Dortmund

2015

tde is the first network specialist to offer a Europe-wide B2B webshop

2014

Market introduction of the tML® Xtended cabling system

Market introduction of the tML®-24 cabling system

Introduction of web-based FO patch cords and splice box configurators

Establishment of own road show concept “(R)Evolution of the nets”

Participation in international committee IEC SC 86B

2013

Expansion of the tde service offering with system integration

Market introduction of the tBL® cabling system

Certified for PRIZM® LightTurn® by USCONEC

2012

Participation in international committee CENELEC TC 86BXA/WG 01

Market introduction of the tSML cabling system

2011

Official Endorser of the EU Code of Conduct for Data Centres

2010

Auditing by Deutsche Telekom

2008

Participation in DKE/UK 412.7 (FO Connectivity)

Market introduction of the tML® cabling system

2006

MPO/MTP® technology tooling

2004

Company-wide introduction of the SAP system

2003

Auditing by R&M for E2000 terminations

2002

Additional certification to ISO-14001 and TL-9000

2001

Certified to ISO-9001:2000

New logistics centre is set up and commissioned in Bippen/Ohrte

2000

Purchase of new business premises as a sales office in Dortmund

1999

Certified to ISO-9002

1996

Production site in Bippen/Ohrte is purchased and equipped

1995

Fibre optic cable preparation facility is set up

1993

Company reforms as tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

1991

Engel tde – trans data elektronik is founded

About tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

For 30 years the tde – trans data elektronik GmbH, an internationally successful company, has specialised in the development and production of scalable cabling systems for highest packing density. The nuclear research centre CERN relies on the know-how of the leading company in multi-fibre technics (MPO) as well. The company”s portfolio “Made in Germany” contains complete system solutions with a focus on Plug-and-play for high speed applications in the field of datacom, telecom, industry, medical and defence. tde offers both planning and installation services through its own service department and supports the “European Code of Conduct” when it comes to energy efficiency in data centres. For more information, visit www.tde.de or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter und Xing.

Company-Contact

tde – trans data elektronik GmbH

André Engel

Prinz-Friedrich-Karl-Str. 46

44135 Dortmund

Phone: +49 231 160480

E-Mail: info@tde.de

Url: http://www.tde.de/en/

Press

epr – elsaesser public relations

Frauke Schütz

Maximilianstraße 50

86150 Augsburg

Phone: +49 821 45 08 79 – 16

E-Mail: fs@epr-online.com

Url: https://www.epr-online.de/international/

Bildquelle: tde – trans data elektronik GmbH