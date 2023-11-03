28 Percent Increase in ESB and Powersupply High-Mix Low-Volume Production

German electronic manufacturer Camtec Power Supplies boosts production by latest generation Essemtec SMD-system

(Pfinztal, 10-31-2023) During the past year, the highly specialized German power supply specialist Camtec Power Supplies GmbH has invested a seven-digit sum in new SMD-assembly lines, to boost its production by 28 percent. The four new hightech inline systems „FOX“ from the Swiss manufacturer Essemtec make it possible to increase placement-speed 60 percent. As the new line can keep almost all required components permanently available in-line, manpower for refitting between batches will be significantly reduced and can be realized „on the fly“ now. This can be considered as a real asset for high-mix low-volume production.

Camtec Power Supplies development and production is based in the Black Forest in Pfinztal near German high-tech-cluster Karlsruhe. The electronics company is known for developing the first inrush current limiter (ESB) series for huge lighting and industrial internal power grids. Its robust and persistent laboratory power supplies are used in test automation in the automotive, machine building and process industries worldwide. The CPS-portfolio also offers AC/DC switching power supplies, battery inverters and wear-free solid-state relays.

„The constant wild turns in global supply and demand over the past years have taught us the huge and crucial importance of flexibility for small manufacturing companies. Backed by the new Essemtec production line, we are pushing flexibility and our personnel options to the limits.“

Up to 12 program changes a day are currently being run on the line, confirms long-time Camtec Power Supplies owner and CEO Oliver Walter. A 28 percent increase in throughput with significantly reduced personnel deployment is the declared goal. as been manufacturing its special inrush current limiters for capacitive loads such as LED switch-mode power supplies for more than 20 years. CAMTEC develops and manufactures its high-quality power supply units and heavy-duty power supplies – offering extraordinary long-term availability and service guarantee of at least 10 years – exclusively in its own factory in Germany. AC/DC, DC/DC, programmable power supplies and inrush current limiters in all international as well as traction current-frequencies, are forming the core of the broad portfolio up to the multiple KW-range. The CAMTEC-portfolio comprises devices with different case and mounting options like DIN rail, 19“ racks, open frame as well as wall mounting. The full product matrix can be found here.

Most current innovation designed and launched by the Camtec Power Supply experts, is the ESB inrush-current-limiter ESB001-series. It is by far world’s smallest of its performance class as it requires just 1 TE (17.5mm) space on the top-hat rail – which in just the dimension of a single-phase circuit breaker. The series“ name ESB stands for „EinschaltStromBegrenzer“ – the German term for this type of device.

The reason for the vast worldwide growth of demand for CAMTEC Power Supplies‘ inrush current limiters in safety-relevant grids throughout the last decade is that in a grid using inrush current limiters, the sum of all inrush currents in the sub-distribution net are kept extremely low. This makes the net stable and fail-save. Besides: Not having to switch-on the different network areas sequentially and being able to use simpler components in the electric system nevertheless, saves up to ten percent of the total costs, when planning light, tunnel or industrial electrical installations.

Due to the low heat production of only 1.1 W @230Vac at 99.97 % efficiency, the new ESB001 components can be mounted wall-to-wall with neighbouring devices in the control cabinet. Therefor the new ESB001 units are the perfect solution wherever space in the switch cabinet is very scarce – like in LED-retrofits in buildings or street lighting. The new, tiny design also makes them suitable for displays in shop solutions, display cases at airports or in city centres.

