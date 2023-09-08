2014cy-PedPRg

Burrs on plastic components disrupt further processing. If burrs on plastic components cannot be avoided, they must be removed simply and in a repeatable fashion. At the Fakuma exhibition in Friedrichshafen Heraeus Noblelight is showing the capabilities offered by modern infrared systems to remove burrs. Infrared emitters can be precisely matched to specific shapes and infrared modules can be tailor-made for existing processes. Infrared heat is contact-less, so that burrs are melted away without any damage to the product. As a result, production reject rates are significantly reduced.

Handles, housing parts, covers, suction pipes or caps are often manufactured in plastic by injection molding. During this manufacture, it is not always possible to prevent sharp edged burrs, especially in the tool parting plane. Especially with complex geometry parts, the removal of such burrs before subsequent processing or coating can be a real challenge.

Infrared emitters of quartz glass can be fashioned to match the edge or burr so that they exactly melt away the burr without damaging the actual workpiece itself. As such they are far superior to many conventional techniques, such as special blades or using gas flames, which often do not produce repeatable results and take time.

Infrared modules are compact and can be easily integrated within the process, even in existing production lines. Consequently, infrared heating allows in-line deburring and plastic components can be immediately further processed.

Infrared emitters are exactly matched to the production step, and they heat large surfaces just as well as small edges. Flexible designs also enable matching to complex geometry workpieces and, as infrared emitters can be switched on and off in seconds, energy and costs are saved. Plastic components are very efficiently deburred, welded or clinched within seconds, because heat is applied timely and exactly at the right point.

Infrared emitters offer the advantage of targeted heat, heat exactly where it is needed and only for as long as it is needed. Consequently, energy is used efficiently, time is saved and production costs reduced.

The Heraeus Group is a broadly diversified and globally leading family-owned technology company, headquartered in Hanau, Germany. The company“s roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, the Heraeus Group includes businesses in the environmental, electronics, health and industrial applications sectors. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership.

In the 2022 financial year, the FORTUNE Global 500 listed group generated revenues of EUR29.1 billion (US$30.6 billion*) with approximately 17,200 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets.

(* calculated with 2022 average exchange rate, 1EUR = 1.0530 US$)

Heraeus Noblelight with its headquarters in Hanau and with subsidiaries in the USA, Great Britain, France and China is one of the technology- and market-leaders in the production of specialty light sources and systems. The organization develops, manufactures and markets infrared and ultraviolet emitters, systems and solutions for applications in industrial manufacture, environmental protection, medicine and cosmetics, research, development and analytical measurement techniques.

