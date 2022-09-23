120 European researchers in Braunschweig: European Bioresource Collections meet in the Lion City from 27 to 29 September

Focus of the 40th ECCO meeting: „New Horizons in Accessing Microbial Diversity“

Around 120 researchers from 17 European countries, the Philippines and Brazil will meet from 27 to 29 September 2022 for the 40th annual meeting of the European Culture Collections‘ Organisation (ECCO). The conference program features five keynote lectures and 19 talks in five sessions, as well as 44 scientific poster (presentations). The conference president is the Scientific Director of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures, microbiologist Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann. The focus of this year’s ECCO Annual Meeting is „New Horizons in Accessing Microbial Diversity“. The internationally renowned event will take place in the machine hall of the Steigenberger Parkhotel in Braunschweig, Lower Saxony. Further information and the program are available at https://www.dsmz.de/ecco-2022/

The scientific program of the 40th ECCO Congress will be opened on 28 September at 9.00 a.m. by Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann together with Dr. Gerard J. M. Verkleij, ECCO President from Utrecht in the Netherlands. The scientific program will end on 29 September. After the 40th ECCO meeting, there will be a guided tour for the participants through the DSMZ laboratories on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd on 30 September. The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is hosting this year’s annual meeting of the European Culture Collections‘ Organisation (ECCO). A city tour completes the ECCO program.

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ is the world’s most diverse bioresource collection and is one of the members of ECCO, which was founded in 1981. The Leibniz Institute DSMZ looks back on a 53-year history. More than 80,000 bioresources are investigated, collected and supplied to scientific institutions here. The research-based bioresource collection supplies around 40,000 bioresources annually to around 4,100 customers in 82 countries. The association of bioresource collections promotes collaboration between institutions as well as knowledge transfer in the field of cultivation and conservation of bioresources.

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world’s most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 80,000 cultures and biomaterials and has around 200 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 97 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct knowledge-driven and applied basic research, maintain scientific infrastructure and provide research-based services. The Leibniz

Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer to policy-makers, academia, business and the public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of „Leibniz ScienceCampi“ – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany“s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de

Die DSMZ ist das größte Bioressourcenzentren weltweit. Die Sammlung umfasst derzeit über 80.000 Bioressourcen.

