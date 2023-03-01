10th Gene Quantification Event, TUM School of Life Sciences
Join our next GQ2023 Event — 10th Gene Quantification Event, TUM School of Life Sciences, Technical University of Munich
Register now for the #GQ2023 Event
10th Gene Quantification Event
Symposium & Workshops & Industrial Exhibition
20-24 March 2023, in Freising-Weihenstephan,
TUM School of Life Sciences, Technical University of Munich, Weihenstephan, Germany
Focus topics: Sars-Cov-2, Spatial-Transcriptomics, Liquid Biopsy & CNA, Multi-Omics Biomarkers, #GQ2023
Webpage — https://gene-quantification-2023.events
Agenda — https://tinyurl.com/GQ2023agendaPDF
Event flyer – – https://tinyurl.com/flyerGQ2023
Register — https://www.Conftool.com/GQ2023/
Location — https://goo.gl/maps/WziVTroRQi5FyuUh7
The great international interest in the previous nine Gene Quantification Events from 2004 to 2019 with a constant audience of around 400-500 participants from all over the world motivates repeating the success in 2023. The 10th Gene Quantification Event will take place from 20-24th March 2023 https://gene-quantification-2023.events We plan to hold this symposium on-site here at TUM School of Life Sciences in-person and live.
We broaden our focus in genomics applications from quantitative RT-PCR, to digital-PCR and the latest Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies as well as the connected integrative Multi-Omics data analysis. This time we included a new Sars-Cov-2 Session, about Sars-Cov-2 Quantification, MIQE, Pitfalls and Solutions, and about Long- or Post- Covid-19 Biomarker Development.
The focus topics of the Gene Quantification 2023 Event are:
Sars-Cov-2, Spatial-Transcriptomics, Liquid Biopsy & CNA, Multi-Omics Biomarkers
As in previous years, we will offer a 3-day scientific symposium with 68 talks in two lecture halls. Furthermore, 82 academic posters will be presented in dedicated poster sessions. Parallel to the scientific symposium, an Industrial Exhibition will take place and around 40 international companies will present their latest molecular diagnostics, qPCR, digital-PCR and NGS services, hardware, technologies, and software applications. The symposium is followed by various 1-2 day PCR related Workshops, e.g. qPCR or digital-PCR hands-on workshops, microRNA and qPCR data analysis.
Event location is as usual the central lecture hall complex and the foyer at TUM School of Life Sciences (Technical University of Munich) in Freising Weihenstephan, Germany. The TUM and the Biotech region around Munich are part of the largest Biotech cluster in Europe (BioM) representing more than 250 companies and academic institutions, located close to the Munich airport (MUC) directly in the heart of Bavaria.
We are looking forward to meeting you in March 2023 in Freising-Weihenstephan
Michael W. Pfaffl
in the name of the scientific board
Contact
TUM
Michael W. Pfaffl
Weihenstephaner Berg 3
85354 Freising
Phone: 08161713511
E-Mail: GeneQuan.physio@ls.tum.de
Url: https://gene-quantification-2023.events/
